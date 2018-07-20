Australian biotech Dimerix announced one of Westpac’s 2018 Businesses of Tomorrow winners
Dimerix (ASX:DXB)
The program rewards and recognises businesses with the drive to shape Australia’s future, and operating with a demonstrated vision, understanding of customer needs and capability to meet tomorrow’s challenges.
Dimerix has developed technology that enables scientists and researchers to more richly investigate the effects of drug therapies on cells than standard laboratory testing technology.
Using this technology, Dimerix has developed DMX-200, a potential treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease indications that will be subject to further phase 2 clinical trials following the compelling outcomes of an initial phase 2 trial.
Dimerix CEO, Kathy Harrison said: "We are thrilled to have been named one of the Businesses as Tomorrow - as that's exactly how we see ourselves. The work we're undertaking now in the area of Chronic Kidney Disease has the ability to impact our generation and future generations and we’re working hard to bring it to fruition through our Phase 2 clinical trials. We are excited about the opportunities this award will afford Dimerix as a small ASX listed company."
DMX-200 was developed using science from the University of Western Australia and Dimerix is the only Australian-based company running clinical studies in the area of Chronic Kidney Disease.
