Caserta Adds SVP of Global Sales to Join Growing Team and Continue Client Expansion
The firm has been experiencing recent growth since their dedication to innovative solutions in the data intelligence, data science and artificial intelligence.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, July 16, 2018-Caserta, a technology consulting and implementation firm known for its bold data solutions, is pleased to announce and welcome Gregg Kitaeff as SVP, Global Sales. Gregg is a veteran sales executive, bringing more than a decade of progressive sales leadership with growing corporations to this newly created role with Caserta. Gregg will be responsible for the setting and leading a global strategy, the expanding Caserta sales team and developing new business opportunities.
Gregg comes to Caserta from the technology consulting firm Pythian, where he served as VP Global Sales and Customer Success. He was instrumental in expanding Pythian's US market and later overseeing global sales efforts. Gregg's entrepreneurial spirit, winning attitude and passion for technology perfectly compliment Caserta's dynamic culture and dedication to solving its clients' toughest data challenges.
"We are extremely pleased to have Gregg Kitaeff join us as SVP, Global Sales," remarked Caserta founding President, Joe Caserta. "This new position is responsible for acquiring new customers by implementing competitive sales methods and expanding the Caserta sales organization."
Caserta hired Gregg as part of its growth expansion plan. The consulting firm has been experiencing recent growth since their dedication to innovative solutions in the data intelligence, data science and artificial intelligence space.
"I am excited to join Caserta's quickly growing team," noted Gregg Kitaeff. "Caserta has been a well-respected leader in the data and analytics space for years, and I am looking forward to helping the organization add new clients and expand existing ones with unprecedented ideation of advanced data solutions."
About Caserta
Caserta is a technology consulting and advanced implementation firm. Our clients trust us to provide transformative data strategies and solutions to advance their businesses. Caserta is helmed by industry expert and author Joe Caserta who founded the company in 2001.
