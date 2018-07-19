Lerner and Rowe Tucson Back to School Event and Giveaway

Join Us for Our Back to School Event in Tucson!

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys is excited to announce a much anticipated Tucson Back to School Event and Giveaway.

Education is the key to success in a child’s future. Building the best foundation possible requires access to the right tools. We hope these backpacks will help inspire the kids that receive them.” — Kevin Rowe

TUCSON, ARIZONA, US, July 19, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom and hit the books. To help ease some of the back to school anxiety families might feel, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys is excited to announce a much anticipated Back to School Event and Giveaway on Tuesday, July 24th in the Pizza Hut parking lot at 2943 N Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition to giving away 400 backpacks and school supplies, there will also be pizza, popcorn and cotton candy to fuel the fun!

Personal injury attorney Kevin Rowe knows this event serve an important purpose. “Education is the key to success in a child’s future. Building the best foundation possible requires access to the right tools. We hope that these backpacks will help inspire the kids that receive them to do everything possible to get the most out of their time in the classroom.”

Those interested in attending are advised to arrive early as supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come first-served basis while they last. Please contact Cindy Ernst with any questions via phone at 602-977-1900 or email at cernst@lernerandrowe.com.

