National Black Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Entrepreneurship
Doing Business with Corporate America, Reentry to Society for Ex-offenders, Cannabis Legislation
NBCC provides resources to support the development of startups and established minority owned businesses. Our three‐day conference offers entrepreneurial resources through paneled discussions, and high‐level networking with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, complemented by intimate breakout sessions. Participants will engage in informative dialogues with national and international leaders. Our attendees are entrepreneurs of varied industries. Topics include federal procurement for various agencies, infrastructure (including 5G deployment), Opportunity Zones, relief from burdensome regulation, Project Labor Agreements and other dynamic topics.
The Small Business Administration, US Department of Transportation and US Census Bureau will all make presentations on their respective agencies. Entrepreneurs from the countries of Senegal and Nigeria and Colombia will discuss business developments in their countries.
The Miss Black American Pageant is hosting a vibrant opening reception. You don't want to miss it! Registration is available at http://bit.ly/DynamicEconomy and is open to all.
The National Black Chamber of Commerce® is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States and via interaction with the Black Diaspora.
