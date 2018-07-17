Mark W. Allen Announces Opening of new Law Office in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albuquerque, NM, July 18, 2018/Albuquerque attorney Mark W. Allen has opened his new practice specializing in Estate Planning, Trust Law, Elder Law, and Business Succession planning. Located at 7801 Academy Rd. NE Suite 2-203, the Mark Allen Law Office is focused on individualized estate plans designed to protect assets and insure that client wishes are maintained in the event of disability or death.

As part of the estate planning practice, the Allen Law Office also addresses elder law and designing solutions for protecting elderly individuals and those with special needs. Among other resolutions the firm offers, it creates Special Needs trusts to insure long term protection and care for loved ones.

The Law Office of Mark W. Allen is a boutique firm with a varied background, including "big firm practice," prosecution, and prior local boutique firm experience. The firm provides personalized attention to designing plans that fit the unique needs of each individual and family situation.

Mark W. Allen describes his practice this way, "My focus in working with our clients is to create compassionate strategies for preserving their legacies."

The Allen Law Office also focuses on business succession. Among other solutions the Allen Law Office provides, it offers mutual buy-out agreements between partners, plans for one or more children to take over a family business, or strategies to allow employees to gain ownership interests. Asking necessary difficult questions and helping our clients think through the possible answers is a hallmark of the firm.

The Allen Law Office is aware that, when someone in the family has special needs, particular attention needs to be taken to insure their safety and continuing care. The firm pays proper attention to such needs and the specific regulations and trust instruments that can accomplish this. The Allen Law Office is diligent in its preparation of these critical documents to insure that the clients’ family members are protected.

Prior to opening this office, Mr. Allen practiced in local boutique firms in the areas of commercial litigation and bankruptcy. He also externed for the Honorable Judge James J. Wechsler of the New Mexico Court of Appeals and worked as an Assistant District Attorney for the Second Judicial District in the Crimes Against Children Division. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School and College.

The Law Office of Mark W. Allen is committed to helping clients develop plans to manage all aspects of their estates. The office is located at 7801 Academy Road NE, Suite 2-203, Albuquerque, NM 87109. To make an appointment please call 505-582-2873. You can also learn more about the firm by visiting www.markallenlawoffice.com.

