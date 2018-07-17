"FERGUSON" The Musical headed to Los Angeles with Laurence Fishburnes' Mother; Ms. Hattie Fishburne

The Musical

WHILE AMERICA IS STILL FEELING THE STING...

12 MEN, DIFFERENT VIEWS, ONE TRIAL- It's a whole different story when it hits home” — Peachanda Dubose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pain of African-Americans, unlawfully killed by police officers from NY to Tulsa Oklahoma, "FERGUSON" The Musical, The NAACP Award-winning production, loosely based on an incident from nearly 4 years ago, in Ferguson Missouri, is returning to the stage Thursday, July 19th, 2018 at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Moved by the events in Ferguson, DuBose, an NAACP Image, and Theatre Award-winning playwright decided to use her gift to help tell the story theatrically and musically in an effort to bring healing and awareness.

DuBose has added veteran actress and mother of the Oscar-nominated Laurence Fishburne, Ms. Hattie Crawford Fishburne to the cast of the all-male jury panel as a special guest delivering a cameo performance that is sure to leave her audience yearning for more.

The play was inspired by the murder of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager who was shot and killed August 9, 2014, by police, sparking nationwide protests and civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. On November 24th of that same year, a grand jury decided not to charge Darren Wilson, the policeman who killed Brown. That news set off even more national protests.

The characters portrayed in this production had a troubled past growing up, and some people thought, "He had it coming," said the gifted playwright. "Ferguson: The Musical" is an all-male cast of veteran actors, singers, spoken word artists, and rappers. Most, who are serving as jurors trying to decide the fate of the white officer who killed this young man. Will he be found guilty? Or will he be yet another officer exonerated after killing a black citizen?

The dialogue at times is heated and intense from one of the court's deliberation rooms as they go over the young man's checkered past and the officer's possible future but, there is a twist in this playwright's script.

The award-winning production stars: DeJuan Christopher, NAACP Theatre Award Nominated-Alfred E. Rutherford, NAACP Award Winning-Jaimyon Parker, Cer Collins, ReShaun Groomes, Sidney George Ginyard, Shawn Turner, Marwan Granville, Britt Prentice, in addition to: PEACH Theatre Award winning-Malachi Rivers, Michael Higgenbottom, Mayan Industry Award winning-Darelle D. Dove, and "AMERICA'S GOT TALENT" Season 10 Finalists: Celebrity recording artists: Jeffery Lewis, & Zuri Craig "The Craig Lewis Band" all endow the audience with their stellar music, song, and spoken word performances!

Veteran actor Mr. Ernest Harden Jr. (of "White Men Can't Jump" and "THE JEFFERSON'S)" owns the stage with his electric stage presence, while leading Man Lamont, Young takes you on an unforgettable journey, with a compelling performance that you will never forget!

Thursday, July 19th, 2018

8:00 pm

Hudson Theatres

6539 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038

"FERGUSON" The Musical

3x NAACP Theatre Award Nominated

2018 Best Supporting Actor

2018 Best Music Director

2018 Best Choreography

Winner:

2018 Best Choreography

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

•July 19th. Los Angeles, CA

•December 29th. Ferguson, MO

Ms. DuBose directs this dramatic musical and is available for interview

upon requests.

SEATING IS LIMITED, FOR TICKETS:

Mayan.ticketbud.com/-ferguson-the-musical- (http://mayan.ticketbud.com/-ferguson-the-musical)



"FERGUSON" The Musical L.A.