Kingston’s 1st Cannabis Store Opens its doors

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANOTHER FIRST FOR EPICAN

They say where there’s smoke there’s fire! Last night Epican (Epic Cannabis), the first seed-to-sale cannabis retail store proved that when it opened its doors at Marketplace in Kingston, blazing a trail for over 300 curious cannabis enthusiasts in attendance. Concert performances from Jesse Royal, Bugle, Tosh, Queen Ifrica & Tony Rebel kicked off this momentous event in grand style. Spirits were high thanks to Gabre, the much-loved Dub Club DJ, with Maroon drummers from Accompong igniting hearts and souls with their hypnotizing beats.



Mutabaruka & Nicky Z curated the evening’s events, adding a level of soul and purpose to what has been an incredibly spiritual and historic endeavor so far. Doctors were on-site offering free medicals, qualifying guests for their medical marijuana cards. The climax of the night: the ribbon cutting ceremony signifying the end of one long journey and the beginning of another for both the McKenzie brothers and medical marijuana in Jamaica.



As the first company to be granted a license to cultivate and then subsequently received licenses to process and retail medical grade ganja by the CLA (Cannabis Licensing Authority) in Jamaica, EPICAN is proud to offer a quality product rooted in Jamaican sun and soil. The McKenzie brothers have spent three years educating local farmers in methods that meet international growing standards in an effort to bring marijuana farming out of the shadows in Jamaica and onto the bright light of a global stage.



In addition to EPICAN’s to a 43,000-square foot vertically integrated cultivation facility, they also have a 5,000-square foot, state-of-the-art extraction plant that is able to process and support its own organic cultivation output. This first-world facility focuses solely on cannabinoid and terpene extraction, identification and formulation for medical purposes within our Jamaican market. This ensures that EPICAN can continue to turn out a consistent product that is of the highest quality, potency and purity.



“It’s not about getting high,” says Dwayne McKenzie, President of EPICAN, “In Jamaica, cannabis will be produced by licensed producers and distributed to aid persons - It’s about the therapeutic proponents of the cannabis plant ”



Marijuana’s healing properties are attributed to its high cannabidiol (CBD) content and critical levels of medical terpenes and flavonoids. EPICAN intends to deliver these healing properties in the form of topical treatments, oils and raw strains of the plant itself, all for sale now at their Marketplace location. The McKenzie brothers and their partner Neil Taylor have the utmost respect and love for the marijuana plant, believing that it is a vehicle of limitless healing for those in need.



EPICAN currently employs over 50 local farmers at its growing facility in the Blue Mountains. They started CanEx, Jamaica’s first Cannabis conference so ideas and information could be exchanged between interested parties. EPICAN has been working to educate the public on the healing benefits of cannabis through their sponsorship of Rebel Salute’s Herb Curb, staying true to their tagline of: educate, medicate, elevate.



“Our long-term national strategic interest is to ensure the competitiveness of Jamaica’s marijuana industry,” says Karibe McKenzie, CEO when asked about Jamaica’s place in the increasing competitive global marijuana market. Since 2015, EPICAN has been studying and identifying indigenous Jamaican strains of cannabis as well as analyzing the ratios of cannabinoids and terpene profiles within those plants in conjunction with Jamaica’s Scientific Research Council (SRC), in an effort to pinpoint what makes Jamaican cannabis unique.



One day the Jamaican Blue Mountains will be known not only for its world-class coffee but hopefully also it’s world-class cannabis. EPICAN’s doors are now open for business in Marketplace. Come by to get educated, medicated and elevated today!