GateHouse Logistics and Cargo Chief Partner to Reduce Empty Miles and Enhance Service in the US Supply Chain

NøRRESUNDBY AND MILLBRAE, DENMARK AND UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain data aggregation firm GateHouse Logistics and 3PL technology provider Cargo Chief today jointly announce a partnership that could see a nationwide network of more than 500,000 carriers reducing the number of empty runs on North American highways.

“Every year, American trucks travel at less than market rates or even empty for nearly half of their billion miles on our highways wasting fuel, time, labor and causing needless pollution,” says Russell Jones, Cargo Chief’s CEO. “By partnering with GateHouse Logistics, we can integrate its ghTrack technology into our data streams and provide brokers and transport companies with information in real time about trucks in specific areas that are intelligently paired with available loads to keep trucks rolling at reasonable rates.” Jones is also excited about ghTrack enabling highly accurate and ubiquitous tracking of all client truckload shipments.

“This partnership confirms the widespread applications of ghTrack technology in the logistics industry. Smart factories and their extended, just-in-sequence logistics are just a few examples and better capacity planning is yet another,” adds Jesper Bennike, CEO, GateHouse Logistics.

ghTrack is fully integrable as data-as-a-service, and its tracking and visibility data will enrich Cargo Chief solutions to provide accurate and relevant matches for freight planning.

About Cargo Chief

Cargo Chief unlocks hidden carrier capacity for 3PLs by leveraging patented, award-winning technology created by the combination of Silicon Valley ingenuity and deep freight industry expertise and relationships. Cargo Chief enables 3PLs to enhance their service and profitability by matching, booking and managing loads with their existing carriers more efficiently and effectively. Please visit www.CargoChief.com.

About ghTrack®

ghTrack is a completely neutral and independent cloud based data sharing service leading the way that business-critical data is securely shared across the entire supply chain. It is also the perfect foundation for emerging smart industries including IoT developments. ghTrack brings long-wanted, real-time end-to-end visibility to all stakeholders in the supply chain. It aggregates position and sensor data from all modes of transportation and presents them as one unified and logical data stream for simple integration into any business system. ghTrack is Europe’s most widely used and secure data sharing service and is fully GDPR compliant. ghTrack is a brand of GateHouse Logistics A/S. Please visit www.ghTrack.com.

