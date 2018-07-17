Booty Bands Release Level 4 Booty Band To An Overwhelming Response
Catering to the popular demand, Booty Bands has released the Level 4 Booty Band, adding to their collection for Level 1, 2, and 3.CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, California - After months of excited demands of their customers and the community, Booty Bands Official has released the Level 4 Booty Band. The latest in the line of bands is not only more resistant but also caters to the more advanced members who have previously been working with the three previous levels.
The Level 4 is the 4th in line in the collection of resistance bands for Booty Bands, which already had Level 1, 2, 3. The co-founder of Booty Bands Official, Danita Young was very pleased to have launched the Level 4 Booty Band and was very eager to see the response it has been receiving.
“So many of the amazing women in our community have been asking for what’s next for awhile now.” Danita said. “We have thousands of members who have purchased Levels 1, 2, & 3 and who have been wanting a more resistant band to add to the level of difficulty in their workouts. This inspired me to make the latest level of Booty Bands, which is not only more resistant but also gives you a more intense workout utilizing weights as well.”
Booty Bands understands that in the fitness industry helping offer guidance is important. Those who purchase the Level 4 Booty Band will not just be getting the band but they will also be getting streaming access to workout videos, Lesson 11-20. The Booty Bands With Weights workouts that come with the Level 4 are a continuation of the 10-day Bubble Your Booty Shrink Your Waist Program from the purchase of the Level 1 Booty Band.
The decision to release a Level 4 Booty Band had been coming for a while as demands started to increase. Listening to the members of the Booty Bands community, Danita decided to offer her customer base something they had not seen before. It took several months for the product to be finalized, as the company wanted to make sure that there were no compromises on quality.
As expected, Booty Bands admirers gave a great response to the release of the Level 4 Booty Band with the first batch being sold out in less than an hour. With so much hype around the release of the latest in the Booty Bands family, that pre-orders had already began before the release and they still continue to come in even after the first batch being sold out.
For Danita and the Booty Bands team, it has always been about helping women achieve the full potential of their bodies, helping them get the curves they have always wanted. All that while maintaining a positive attitude and mindset, so that they can feel confident with themselves and themselves. Danita knows that she can provide that to her clients with the addition of the Level 4 Booty Band to their fine collection.
