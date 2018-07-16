TrenData Posts Record Quarter and Completes $1.5 Million Fund Raise
Company triples client bookings, expands partnershipsPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 18, 2018 TrenData, a leading global provider of AI-driven people-analytics solutions, reported strong sales in the second quarter of 2018 boasting a greater than 300% increase in bookings over the previous quarter. Among the new clients signed were Herc Rentals, Amplify Credit Union, and Mosquitonix.
TrenData also completed a $1.5 million seed funding round in June that was largely made up of angel investors. The company intends to use the funds to expand its sales and marketing and development efforts.
“We are very pleased with the company’s ramping sales and the confidence investors have demonstrated in this latest funding round,” said TrenData co-founder and CEO Tom McKeown. “This is further evidence that our AI-driven analytics platform is not only well positioned but is driving industry action.”
Driven by a natural language interface, TrenData’s offering is cloud based and scalable to accommodate organizations of all sizes and industries. The solution allows human resource and business leaders to harness external big data sources, as well as internal systems to deliver actionable workforce insights. TrenData uses a high-powered artificial intelligence engine to generate predictive analytics.
In other news the company signed a strategic partnership with ENGAGE Talent which will allow both companies to offer the other’s solution to its client base. ENGAGE Talent is a recruitment tool that combines talent mapping, competitive intelligence, passive candidate sourcing, and outbound recruiting.
Visit TrenData at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas September 11th to 14th 2018, at Booth 428BG or go to https://www.trendata.com/request-a-demo/ to set up a demonstration of the solution.
About TrenData
Based in Dallas, Texas, TrenData is a cloud-based platform company providing AI-driven people analytics to address critical business needs. Co-founders Tom McKeown and Mark Hamdan have over 30 years in the HR space.
