Marcos G. Ronquillo Named Texas’ Leading Business Arbitrator of the Year for 2018 by Acquisition International Magazine

Marcos G. Ronquillo has been named as the Leading Business Arbitrator of 2018 for Texas in the Leading Adviser Awards by Acquisition International Magazine.

I have been passionately committed to serving the business community in Dallas and throughout Texas, so this Advisor Award for Leading Business Arbitrator of the Year is particularly meaningful to me.” — Marcos G. Ronquillo

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well-known Dallas business litigation attorney Marcos G. Ronquillo has been named Texas’ Leading Business Arbitrator of the Year for 2018 for his excellence in business arbitration. The Leading Advisor Awards published by Acquisition International Magazine are a distinctive honor that reflect Mr. Ronquillo’s distinguished 35-year legal career and reputation as one of the most accomplished trial attorneys in Texas.

Mr. Ronquillo has accumulated many prestigious accolades including the national Spirit of Excellence Award by the American Bar Association’s National Commission on Minority Lawyers. He was chosen for Best Lawyers in America from 2012 to 2018. Since 2016, he has been selected by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel as the “Nation’s Top One Percent.” He has been recognized nationally as an outstanding lawyer by the Dallas Business Journal, Ernst & Young, Texas Diversity Council and Texas Lawyer.

He has been honored on the list of Texas Super Lawyers for the past 15 consecutive years, including as one of the “Top 100” Super Lawyers in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Mr. Ronquillo is a past recipient of the State Bar of Texas Presidents’ Special Citation Award and Outstanding Lawyer of the Year Award from the Texas Mexican Bar Association. He was honored in 2011 by Hispanic Business Magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential Hispanics” in the United States, and by Latino Leaders Magazine with its prestigious “Maestro Award for Leadership.” He was selected in 2016 by Latino Leaders Magazine as one of the “Top 25 Hispanic Attorneys” in the country.

Mr. Ronquillo graduated with a BA in Government and Latin America Area Studies at the University of Notre Dame, before completing his Juris Doctor in International and Corporate Law at George Washington University Law School in 1979. He is now a partner with the law firm Fishman Jackson Ronquillo PLLC, providing litigation counsel to a wide array of business clients across Texas and throughout the U.S. looking to protect and accelerate their business. In his years as a commercial litigator, he has served as trial counsel to Fortune 500 companies and major governmental entities at the federal, state and local levels.

A civic-minded member of the business community, Mr. Ronquillo has served on the board of JPMorgan Chase, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the United States/Mexico Bi-National Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the Smithsonian National Campaign Steering Committee, the Smithsonian National Latino Center Advisory Board and the University of Notre Dame’s Institute of Latino Studies Advisory Council.

Fishman Jackson Ronquillo PLLC is a Dallas-based law firm with seasoned and efficient attorneys who provide commercial legal services and counsel to clients. The attorneys of the firm have business backgrounds themselves, as entrepreneurs, executives, investors, or in-house counsel and thus understand the importance of building corporate strategy that is supported by both legal innovation and strong legal foundations. The firm prioritizes innovation and technology in day-to-day operations to reduce overhead and expenses, and clients benefit from this cost efficient-approach. Members of the firm have on average more than twenty years of legal experience, and bring legal innovation, ruthless efficiency, and a business-focused perspective to every matter they handle.