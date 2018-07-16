National non-profit Triage Cancer today unveiled its new website that houses the organization’s life-changing resources for the cancer community.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 16, 2018

Contact: Joanna Morales, jm@triagecancer.org

310.489.0856



TRIAGE CANCER UNVEILS NEW WEBSITE

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 16, 2018 — National non-profit Triage Cancer today unveiled its new website that houses the organization’s life-changing resources for the cancer community. The new website provides best-in-class materials to help all those affected by cancer, while also providing an easy-to-navigate interface.

Founded in 2012, by two cancer rights attorneys, Joanna Morales and Monica Bryant, Triage Cancer provides education on the practical and legal issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers, through events, materials and resources.

Visitors to the new website can learn about Triage Cancer’s Speakers Bureau members and their areas of expertise, which also includes cancer survivors and caregivers who share their cancer journey with a variety of audiences.

The new website allows people to browse resources by topic, an exciting new feature for those looking for specific information on cancer-related topics. It also includes information by location about topics such as advocacy, clinical trials, disability insurance, employment, estate planning, finances, health insurance, and stress management. And because what protections individuals might have access to depends on where they live, there are also resources listed by location and a chart of state laws covering a variety of topics that may impact the financial toxicity of a cancer diagnosis.

“When someone is dealing with a cancer diagnosis, there are so many different things they are faced with, decisions to make, and information to learn. Trying to juggle it all can be incredibly overwhelming,” said Morales. “Our goal is to provide access to quality information about all types of cancer survivorship issues, beyond diagnosis. From the practical issues of managing finances and insurance to the emotional and psychological well-being after cancer, having these tools and resources empowers survivors.”

“Survivors’ concerns may change depending on what stage of the cancer survivorship journey they are in. When newly diagnosed, concerns might be focused on treatment options, health insurance coverage and finances,” Morales added. “During treatment, a survivor may need to know about side effects, nutrition and employment issues. Once treatment is complete, concerns may shift toward survivorship care planning, relationship issues, and educational rights. This website includes resources and education materials about all of these challenges.”

Anyone interested in making a donation to Triage Cancer to help fund the continued efforts of providing life-savings resources to the cancer community, can do so at https://triagecancer.org/support-us.

To learn more about Triage Cancer, please visit www.triagecancer.org

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the radically escalating number of people with cancer, their families, caregivers, advocates and health care professional successfully navigate the legal and practical issues that arise. Follow us on social media! @TriageCancer