Human Rights Documentary Exposes Past and Current Mental Health Scams

The Marketing of Madness: Are We All Insane?

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a nonprofit watchdog dedicated to the eradication of abuse within the mental health industry, has scheduled a new showing of its compelling documentary, “The Marketing of Madness”. The film exposes shocking ethical issues in the mental health world today, and traces these back to their origins. The film will be shown at the CCHR center in Clearwater at 109 Ft. Harrison Avenue on July 25th, at 6:30. Admission is free.

The Marketing of Madness exposes the profit-driven marketing of harmful psychotropic drugs at the expense of patients, families and communities. The current plague of rising statistics of drug use, suicide, and adolescent violence are directly traced to the profitability of mind-altering, patented and branded prescription drugs.

The film shows how insanity itself has been marketed through diagnosis of “disorders” which lack any physical scientific test or definition and the use of destructive methods of “treatment” is carefully traced through generations of psychiatric “wonder drugs” all the way back to opium and the roots of the old eugenics pseudo-science that inspired Hitler.

“The reality is that this is a for profit business not a humanitarian endeavor and so the more children and adults that are labeled the more profit for pharmaceutical supply chains and for psychiatrists who promote and prescribe these habit-forming drugs,” said Diane Stein, President of the Florida chapter of CCHR.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who brought the terror of psychiatric imprisonment to the notice of the world. In March 1969, he said, “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’”

