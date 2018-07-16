Alexander Goldberg Jero Choosing Dolby to be the Next Generation of Sound for the Music Industry
Alexander Golberg Jero projecting the future of the music industry with High Definition Music Card featuring Dolby Sound Technologies
He has taken what he has learned from his innovative methods of composing music to create the idea of the High Definition Music Card. Using USB technology, Jero’s company MediaInVision PLC High Definition Music Card is expected to have a $2.5 billion growth and 200m GBP shares over the next 10 years. This is an impressive feat for this man who has centered his whole life around his passion for music. Some people in the music industry are happy to be stagnant, refusing to change with the times. However in an industry where technology is constantly improving, it is essential to keep up if you want to stay relevant. Jero doesn’t want to keep up with the changing technology; he wants to be the one changing the industry. That is exactly what he does with the High Definition Music Card.
One of the best things about the High Definition Music Card is how it utilizes the Dolby Atmos Sound. Dolby Atmos sound technology takes what you know about surround sound music capabilities and turns it on its head. You can find Dolby Atmos technology in a variety of different products including soundbars, TVs and in headphones. There are more and more products that are utilizing this technology to make their sound quality incredible. But what is Dolby Atmos? This will show you why Dolby Atmos is the next generation of sound for the music industry.
Simply put, Dolby Atmos is the proprietary audio format that has been specifically designed to offer highly immersive 360-degree surround sound. This is the same audio experience that you would get if you were at a concert live or inside of a movie theater. Content creators use Dolby Atmos to create different sounds in a precise location in the soundscape to create something amazing. Audiophiles will love products that have this technology because it allows you to hear the music in the purest of forms. When you listen to music, or anything that utilizes Dolby Technology, you are listening to sound the way that our ears were meant to. As sound mixers take pieces of sound, each individual instrument or vocals, and places them in the soundscape you can hear each of these sounds perfectly.
This technology works as well as it does because there is such a heavy focus on the details. Even the slightest detail allows the creator to achieve realistic sounds that can trick the brain to think that they are in the middle of the action. Atmos is perfect for this because it really allows sound mixers to place music in just the right spot to create a highly immersive sound. Layers upon layers of different sounds come together to create a magical experience. The music mixer can analyze the music and determine the optimal playback that audiophiles have been craving for their music.
Dolby Atmos is not your grandfather’s surround sound. Traditional surround sound utilizes 5.1 or 7.1 channels. This is still very high-quality sound but it is not quite that immersive sound that audiophiles are looking for. Rather than focusing on channels, Dolby Atmos assigns the sounds to a specific place to optimize the immersive experience. This gives spatial accuracy that tricks the ears into thinking that you are hearing the music live. What was once a game changer when it came to movie theater audio is becoming an increasingly popular choice in the home and mobile audio setting.
This highlights the advantage of Dolby Atmos. The sound quality that is achieved by this amazing technology is absolutely unlike the music that you have experienced in the past. Before, you just listened to music. With technology like Dolby Atmos, you are completely surrounded by the music. It takes over every inch of your senses. You can close your eyes and imagine that you are walking around a music festival, taking in your favorite music. That is the difference between conventional surround sound and the new technology of the Dolby Atmos.
Dolby Atmos has been partnering with companies to create products that are specifically made to handle the high-quality sound it offers. They are continuing to grow their partnerships to cross into different industries. Such partnerships with manufacturers includes laptops, smartphones, and televisions. Video games and gaming headsets are also starting to use this technology to offer users a superior experience. If you have a product that creates music or sound, you want to work with Dolby Atmos. Audiophiles have a keen ear that craves an attention to detail that can only be achieved when using Dolby Atmos products. If you are a music fan that has been dying to find something that means your audio expectations, you need to have Dolby Atmos compatible products. Otherwise, you are stuck listening to audio with the boring, standard surround sound that you can get anywhere else.
Alexander Goldberg Jero understands that music fans want to have an immersive experience when they are enjoying their music. Technology is always changing, improving the way that we do everything in our lives. Music can be more than sounds that are pleasing to the ear. He wants you to be in the center of the music, as if you have the musicians right there with you, putting on a private show just for you. This is the motivating factor for Jero when innovating the High Definition Music Card. A product this good is made even better thanks to the awesome technology behind the Dolby Atmos.
Aleksandr Golberg
MediaInVision
9177973090
email us here
MediaInVision High Definition Music Card