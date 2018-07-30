Suwanee, Georgia Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2018 Directory
Dr. Mitul R. Patel, DDS Listed as Top Dentist in Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry
Dr. Patel practices Family, Cosmetic, Implant & Sedation Dentistry at 2627 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee, serving patients throughout the metro Atlanta area.
Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Lumineers, Smile Makeovers, Teeth Whitening, Invisalign, Fast Braces, LANAP (Laser Periodontal-Gum Therapy), Single-Visit Crowns, Root canals, Oral Surgery, White Fillings, Dentures, Emergency Treatment, Sedation Dentistry and Preventative Care.
Dr. Mitul R. Patel received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from New York University College of Dentistry. He is a member of the Dental organization for Conscious Sedation, Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association and Georgia Dental Association. He is also an Accredited member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.
Dr. Patel is well-known for his comfortable and gentle care, especially for the most anxious patients. His team is highly-trained, kind, caring and experienced in the most advanced dental techniques and technologies.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Mitul R. Patel, DDS directly at 770-888-3384 or http://www.myjohnscreekdentist.com.
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.
