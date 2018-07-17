Vantage Agora Launches New Digital Signage Tool, OX Media
With real-time data, user-friendly drag-and-drop design and gorgeous graphics, Vantage Agora's new digital signage tool helps you manage your message.
OX Media is a signage feature integrated with OX Zion that allows you to create, display, and manage internal and external communications. You’ll now be able to control the information you digitally display on monitors of all sizes to your customers, prospects, and employees – anytime, anywhere – all from the cloud.
Using OX Media, you can set up multiple locations, create location-specific playlists, and assign numerous devices to the playlists you create. Take advantage of drag-and-drop functionality to broadcast whatever you choose to display on-screen, including video, HTML pages and widgets.
Vantage Agora’s patented ‘No-Developer-Needed’ technology (NDN) also makes advanced content editing via OX Media simple and intuitive. Additionally, businesses can track and display both internal and external data in real-time, including social media mentions, top performing employees and even details as specific as customer wait times.
Mehul Kenia, Vantage Agora’s Product Architect states, “What sets us apart is that OX Zion’s APIs and Data Extraction tools can pull data from different systems such as POS, Financial, CRM systems and display this information on digital signage.” Whatever the industry, OX Media offers an expansive, user-friendly asset that helps you display your message to the world effectively and efficiently.
About Vantage Agora
Vantage Agora is a Beachwood, Ohio-based team with expertise in operations, technology, Six Sigma, lean management, business process re-engineering (BPR) and business process management (BPM), focused on helping clients reduce operational costs, improve quality and boost revenues. Vantage Agora also offers a dynamic Business Operating System, OX Zion, launched in 2015. For information, news and events, visit www.vantageagora.com.
