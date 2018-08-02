Back to School Events and Giveaways from Glen Lerner Gives Back

Join Us for Our Back to School Events!

#GlenLernerGivesBack is excited to support local youth with a Back to School Events in Elgin, Illinois on 8/12/18. Be at 239 Dundee Ave, 60120 from 4pm to 7pm.

Nothing is more important to a child’s bright future than a good education. Access to necessary supplies can make all the difference in the quality of a child’s schooling.” — Glen Lerner

ELGIN AND CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s almost time for the kids to make their way back to the classroom. Back to school is usually a time of excitement for parents and loathing for kids. However, at Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys we want to give the kids a few more days of fun before they head back to the books. We know the importance of a proper education. And we all know a proper education requires the proper supplies.

Glen Lerner Gives Back is excited to announce our support of local youth with our Back to School Events in Illinois! On August 12th, you can join us in Elgin, IL, from 4pm to 7pm at our office located at 239 Dundee Ave, 60120.

Then, come see us in Chicago on August 25th, at the Chicagoland Christian Center located at E. 103rd St., 60628. The party starts at 10am and will last until to 2pm.

We will be partnering with Chicago Cares to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to community children during both events. But, you’ll want to show up early as there is a limited supply available. Additional items will be available to give away while supplies last.

*Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to participate in giveaways.*

"Nothing is more important to a child's bright future than a good education. A proper education can open doors in a child's life that would otherwise go unnoticed. Access to necessary supplies can make all the difference in the quality of a child's schooling. We want to do our part to ensure that the future of our community has all the tools they need to achieve their maximum potential and brightest future," says personal injury lawyer Glen Lerner. Join us and take part in our efforts to supply the future.

More Info on Glen Lerner

For over two decades, Glen Lerner has been a powerhouse in personal injury claims. He and his team know how to put passion into every case they handle. Glen Lerner and his team of personal injury attorneys have become one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly three hundred employees located in Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Arizona, and California. Hurt outside one of those states? We’ve got you covered with an established network of attorneys across the country that are ready to help. When you’ve been injured due to someone else's negligence, a personal injury attorney can make the difference between whether you receive a fair amount of compensation for your suffering. Our team is also well versed in social security claims, dangerous product lawsuits, and claims for injuries due to dangerous drugs, such as the diabetes drug Invokana.

To find additional information, visit glenlerner.com, or call (702) 877-1500.

For current updates regarding legal topics and their community involvement and contributions, follow the law firm on Twitter (twitter.com/glenlerner) and like their Facebook page (facebook.com/glenlernerinjuryattorneys).