Merrillville Back-to-School Event and Giveaway

We want to help take some of the stress off your back-to-school prep. Join us for our much anticipated Back-to-School Giveaway Event in Merrillville!

A proper education can open doors in a child's future that may have remained closed otherwise. And having the necessary supplies can make all the difference." — Glen Lerner

MERRILLVILLE, INDIANA, US, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is slowly coming to a close and it’s almost time to send the kiddies back to school. At Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys, we want to help take some of the stress off your back-to-school prep.

Merrillville Back-to-School Event and Giveaways

Join Glen Lerner Gives Back on August 11th for our much anticipated Back-to-School Giveaway Event in Merrillville! Come down to our office at 421 81st Ave. for an afternoon of games, free stuff, and fun. The festivities begin at 10am and will wrap up at 1pm. We’ve joined forces with Chicago Cares to give out free backpacks chocked full of necessary school supplies. However, supplies are limited! So be sure to show up early so you can cross these supplies off your back to school shopping list. We will also have additional items and prizes available to give away while supplies last.

*All adults must have a child present with them in order to participate in the giveaways.*

Personal injury attorney Glen Lerner knows that, “a proper education can open doors in a child’s future that may have remained closed otherwise. It’s so important that all children are able to pursue their full potential during their time in school. And having the necessary supplies can make all the difference. We know that these supplies can be expensive and hard to find. That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to ensure that the future of our community's youth always shines bright.”

Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys

For over 25 years, Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys has been helping people pursue their rightful compensation when faced with personal injury. With over 50 attorneys and nearly three hundred employees, his team has become one of the largest plaintiff’s personal injury law firms in the country. You can find offices located in Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, California, and Arizona. But what if you don’t live in one of theses states? Glen Lerner has spent years building positive working relationships with attorneys across the country, so you never have to face a personal injury claim alone. The team also has experts that can assist with social security claims, dangerous product lawsuits, such as talcum powder, and cases involving injuries from dangerous drugs. For more information, visit our website at glenlerner.com, or call (702) 877-1500.

