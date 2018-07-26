Why Do I Have Asperger’s? A Mother’s Memoir of Love, Hope, and Perseverance
Throughout the book, the reader experiences every fear, misstep, doubt, and triumph as Berry guides you through her very personal story of heartbreak and joy as she struggles to help her son and family cope with Asperger’s Syndrome. As you take this journey with her, you’ll discover the humbling yet marvelous truth that people aren’t perfect but are deeply loved by a God who is.
“This book is for any person facing a seemingly insurmountable obstacle, or simply seeking answers in the midst of all the pain and confusion.” Berry writes, “When every part of you screams, ‘I can’t do this!’, my story provides hope and encouragement.” In her endearing memoir, you’ll watch as hard work, consistency, and faith deliver results for her family, and you’ll witness their failures creating the greatest catalyst for success.
The book communicates a deep understanding of the fact that while God never promised an easy life, He did promise repeatedly in His Word that He would be our refuge and strength through every part of it. Berry offers an answer to the burning question that we all struggle with: how do we handle hardships, confusion, and even anger while we’re walking a hard path? Join Berry as she remembers every laugh, tear, surrender, and victory in her inspiring story of caring for her beloved son, and witness how through every trial and hardship, she recognizes the love of God in every moment.
“Why Do I Have Asperger’s?: A Mother’s Memoir of Love, Hope, and Perseverance” is now available in multiple formats on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.
About the Author:
Julie Berry and her family began a life-changing journey after receiving her son’s diagnosis of Asperger’s Syndrome. She has a passion for writing and was awarded 2nd place in the personal essay writing contest at the Christian Writers Conference in 2014 and was published in “Trials and Triumph II” in 2015. She currently resides in Pearland, Texas with her husband and her three sons, and continues to be a beacon for hope and encouragement for all those in need of a graceful and helping hand.
