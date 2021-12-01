FrontGate Media Shares 2022 Social Media Trends to Engage the Christian Audience in the New Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- FRONTGATE MEDIA, one of the world’s leading Christian marketing agencies, provides helpful tips and valuable insights for Christian product and cause marketers seeking to expand their reach on social media platforms.
Most recently, FrontGate Media released an in-depth article highlighting the most popular social media and video sharing platforms and how to use each to its fullest potential. “Social media platforms continue to evolve and enable Christian marketers to reach and engage their target audience in new, exciting ways,” shares Scott A. Shuford, Chief Engagement Officer of FrontGate Media. “While there are multiple platforms available, it’s best for most marketers to focus on one or two and show up excellently than to do more and just be ok at them.”
In 2022, Lead Gen will be the priority to build your following, then creating an excellent content strategy that will build relationships and lead people to take action through post boosting will be of primary importance. Advertising and marketing through the social platforms will continue their evolution to be more relational than transactional.
FrontGate Media’s latest article details how to best use the top 7 platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and TikTok.
Facebook is the largest social media platform with 2.89 billion active monthly users worldwide and though it has a reputation for censorship and discrimination in Christian circles, it still offers an excellent opportunity to engage new audiences using the platform’s ad system for advertisements and promotions. YouTube is the second-largest social media platform with just over 2.1 billion active monthly users worldwide. As video continues to increase in popularity, video-sharing social platforms like YouTube will become even more valuable for faith-based marketers.
“One of the biggest trends we’ve seen in the social space is platforms rapidly expanding their video capabilities,” Shuford explains. “Video sharing will only continue to grow in importance as videos deeply expand the communication connection between individuals, ministries, organizations and their audiences.”
Other social media trends to look out for in 2022 include a focus on community building, authenticity, social influencers, short-form video content, and emerging features on various platforms.
Celebrating 20 years this year, FrontGate Media has specialized in reaching the Faith and Family audience using various marketing strategies, including social marketing. The full-service agency helps faith-based organizations, companies, and individuals increase awareness, engagement, and sales or donations for their brand by creating social content and advertising campaigns. You can read FrontGate Media’s complete guide to social marketing in 2022 at https://www.frontgatemedia.com/2022-social-media-trends-and-tips-to-expand-your-reach.
About FrontGate Media
Award-winning FrontGate Media is the leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience. With a 20-year track record of success, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full-service agency and media group has been trusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Social Media & Marketing, and Media Buying. FrontGate’s own Digital Network also provides reach to 10 Million UMV, 20 Million Email Subscribers, and Millions more Social Followers each month. Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and non-profit organizations seeking faith-based and family-friendly audiences. http://FrontGateMedia.com
Anna Reiza Glova
