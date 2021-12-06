FrontGate Media Publishes Results from 10+ Devotional Studies on YouVersion’s Bible App
EINPresswire.com/ -- FRONTGATE MEDIA, one of the world’s leading Faith and Family marketing agencies, has co-written and published 11 devotional studies for notable Christian influencers, authors, ministries, and organizations on the #1 Bible App created by YouVersion.
FrontGate Media began its devotional development service in 2016 with the release of “Pope Francis – Wake Up – The Album Devo.” This ecumenical devotional, created for Pope Francis, is a 7-day devotional with excerpts from Pope Francis’ most significant messages set to music. Contributors to the devotional in order of related album track included: Rick Warren, Marcus Hathcock (NewReleaseToday.com,) Jaci Velasquez, Matthew Willkom (Spirit Catholic Radio Network,) Matt Maher, Olujimi (Olu) Brown, and Keith Fournier (Catholic Online.)
Since 2016, FrontGate Media has continued to help ministries, non-profits, authors, music labels, well-known pastors, churches, and more write and submit devotional content to the YouVersion Bible App. A partial list of notable organizations and names include the ministries Advancing Native Missions, Christian From Muslim, pureHOPE; eTeacher’s online Hebrew school, Loved+Blessed subscription boxes, Odyssey Impact’s film projects, and authors Welby O’Brien, Bob Fabey, and Patrick Egle.
For example, the devotional for “Renovating Your Mind” by first-time author Patrick Egle generated 8,443 engagements in just 2 months, with a Completion Rate of 69%, and Rating of 4.71 out of 5. These deep connections with Bible App users are invaluable to new and veteran authors.
Each devotional is unique to the audience and the individual or group behind the content. The topics range from Biblical to topical studies related to faith, life, family, community, and more. Most devotionals are 5 or 7 days long and include passages of Scripture with an explanation and questions to apply to the short teaching. All have seen excellent results.
● Average App Users’ Rating of FrontGate Media Devotionals: 4.59 out of 5 stars
● Average Completion Rate of FrontGate Media Devotionals: 60.9% (2.9% above the App’s 58% average completion rate!)
The Bible App has yet to turn down a FrontGate Media devotional, and each has been well received by the App’s readers. Partnering with content on YouVersion’s Bible App is an excellent way to create engagement by reaching the largest Christian Bible study audience in the world.
“One of the best things about publishing a Bible App devotion is that the content stays on the platform virtually forever,” shares Scott A. Shuford, Chief Engagement Officer of FrontGate Media. “The number of subscriptions, completions, and ratings constantly increases year after year, and our clients receive a constant stream of new engagements from the devotionals we publish for them on the app.”
FrontGate Media is a one-stop marketing shop for faith-based organizations and individuals who desire to reach the Christian audience. With 20 years in the industry, FrontGate continues to help non-profit organizations and for-profit companies and individuals to find new ways to get in front of their target audiences, including publishing Bible App devotionals. You can learn more about FrontGate Media’s robust list of marketing services at https://www.FrontGateMedia.com.
About YouVersion’s Bible App
YouVersion’s Bible App is the #1 most popular Bible study app with 490 million unique installs worldwide. The App’s interface is available in 60 languages, enabling users around the globe to engage with the content. The Bible App is an interactive platform that allows users to take notes on Scriptures, compare Bible versions, create verse images, share content on social platforms, and subscribe to plans and devotionals. https://youversion.com/the-bible-app
About FrontGate Media
Award-winning FrontGate Media is the leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience. With a 20-year history of success, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full-service agency and media group has been trusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Social Media & Marketing, and Media Buying. FrontGate’s own Digital Network also provides reach to 10 Million UMV, 20 Million Email Subscribers, and Millions more Social Followers each month. Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and non-profit organizations seeking faith-based and family-friendly audiences. http://FrontGateMedia.com
