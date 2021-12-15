Steph Carse Wins Emmy® Award for “WE the CHILDREN” produced for Y iCount

Documentary Helps Parents Cope with the Impact of COVID on Their Children

ORLANDO, FL, USA, December 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steph Carse’s newest short documentary, “WE the CHILDREN,” won an EmmyAward this weekend in the Societal Concerns category. This documentary was produced for Y iCount https://www.yicount.org ) and reveals the impact the pandemic and the lockdown had on all of us through the eyes of children. This achievement is another on the long list of milestone accomplishments for Carse.“As adults, we all know how the pandemic affected our lives. We heard it from our government, our employers, our family, and friends. When I realized one vital group was missing from this list, I partnered with Y iCount to hear from the children. I am so honored that “WE the CHILDREN” won an EMMY because I know the recognition will only spread our message to more people who need to hear it.”“WE the CHILDREN” is a special documentary produced to help parents understand the psychological, emotional, and social dilemma children went through during COVID lockdowns on a deeper level. By telling the experience of the lockdown from a child’s perspective, this film helps parents and adults understand how to help their children now.Carse is a featured Producer, Director, and Writer for FrontGate Moving Pictures the film and video production division of FrontGate Media, a leading brand development and marketing agency in the Faith & Family space. This is his fourth EmmyAward.Carse started his career with international success as a recording artist having sold 500,000 albums and garnering a Juno Award nomination before branching into production for short films and documentaries, music videos, book trailers, and more. He is no stranger to producing award-winning films, music videos and more. Carse has received top honors from film festivals in the U.S. and Canada including the REMI, ICVM Crown, ICFF, & CIFF Awards. Formerly of Montreal, Quebec, and currently residing in Florida, he has also won 5 awards as a television producer from The Florida Motion Picture and Television Association including “Best Feature Film” and “Best Male Vocalist” for the one-hour TV special “REACH OUT” that he produced for PBS.Finally, Carse was cast in the feature-length theatrical film “DON’T SAY MY NAME,” released in October 2021. This film tells the story of a human trafficking survivor while aiming to bring hope, healing, and restoration to human trafficking survivors. Carse plays the role of defense attorney Tom Collins opposite the film’s lead actor Cameron Arnett (OVERCOMER).# # #