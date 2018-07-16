Acclaimed Author JP Robinson Announces Release of Second Book in the “Secrets of Versailles” Series

“Bride Tree” centers around the diabolical plot of a secret agent from Rome and the struggle of Marie Antoinette during the chaos of the French Revolution.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 16, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of romantic historical fiction will be delighted to read the much-anticipated second book in the “Secrets of Versailles” series entitled “Bride Tree.” Author JP Robinson builds upon the success of the first installment, “Twiceborn,” with this exciting and vivid tale.“Bride Tree” centers around the diabolical plot of a secret agent from Rome and the struggle of Marie Antoinette during the heated chaos of the French Revolution. The book is a romantic thriller saturated with suspense, lavish detail, and plot twists–hallmarks of Robinson’s work that will entice any lover of great fiction.Fusing elements of alternative history with layers of dramatic intrigue, “Bride Tree” presents a compelling message for women of the 21st century, challenging readers to rise above the superficial and unmask the truth."Contemporary society bombards women of all ages with the message that beauty and appeal are the keys to success,” explains the author, “but that's just not true. We've created a world in which many wear masks, but few know the liberating power that real love brings. Christ showed us that truth and love are synonymous. They are aspects of God's nature that set us free to experience a life-changing walk with Him. 'Bride Tree' drives that point home.”Robinson will be featured as a speaker at the Greater Philadelphia Christian Writer's Conference on July 26-28, 2018. The workshop will focus on how to successfully write historical fiction/memoirs/(auto)biographies, and copies of “Bride Tree” will be available at a discounted rate to all attendees. In addition to his two most recent works, Robinson enjoys sharing his love for “truth through drama” with various book readings and events throughout the nation. He has done multiple interviews about his love of bringing history to life through narrative tales.“Bride Tree” is available now in multiple formats, on Amazon , Amazon Kindle Unlimited, and at Barnes and Noble . It will also be available in audiobook format in late fall of 2018.About the Author:JP Robinson knew early on that writing was his passion, and as a teen, he wrote for the Times Beacon Records newspaper in New York where he began to receive local recognition for his literary prowess. He earned degrees in French and English and is a state-certified teacher of French history. He is known for creating vivid, high-adrenaline plots filled with unexpected twists. He currently resides with his wife and children in Pennsylvania. You can find out more about his books and upcoming works at his website: https://www.jprobinsonbooks.com ###"Bride Tree"Purchase on Amazon and Barnes and NoblePaperback: 978-0-9997793-0-9Hardcover: 978-0-9997793-2-3Ebook ASIN: B07B3NRQYPPaperback: $15.99Ebook: $2.99 (or free with Kindle Unlimited)Hardcover: $28.91