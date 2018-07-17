DMA Tech Solutions Partners with PCIHIPAA to Help Clients Navigate HIPAA Compliance Regulations
The partnership will provide DMA practices a comprehensive compliance program that helps them save time and money navigating stringent HIPAA requirements.
“DMA Tech Solutions has been providing state - of- the - art IT solutions to healthcare providers for years. Now, it is more important than ever for DMA to take a leadership role in helping our clients make patient data privacy and security a top priority. We vetted many HIPAA compliance providers and believe PCIHIPAA’s OfficeSafe Compliance Program is the right solution for our clients. Our partnership adds another layer of protection for our clients. It's easy to implement and I'm confident our clients will experience savings, convenience and peace of mind." said Jeff Suglio, President, DMA Tech Solutions.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, OCR has received over 150,000 HIPAA complaints following the issuance of the Privacy Rule in April 2003. A rising number of claims filed under HIPAA in recent years have led many patients to question whether or not their personal payment and health information is safe. As the government has become more aggressive in HIPAA enforcement, large settlements have become widespread and rising penalties for HIPAA non-compliance are a reality. According to HHS.gov, the types of HIPAA violations most often identified are:
1) Impermissible uses and disclosures of protected health information (PHI)
2) Lack of technology safeguards of PHI
3) Lack of adequate contingency planning in case of a data breach or ransomware attack
4) Lack of administrative safeguards of PHI
5) Lack of a mandatory HIPAA risk assessment
6) Lack of executed Business Associate Agreements
7) Lack of employee training and updated policies and procedures
“We are excited to be working with Jeff, Sam and everyone at DMA Tech Solutions. They have a proud history of providing IT solutions for growing practices. If Equifax can get breached so can a healthcare provider. We find that many practices don't have the resources to navigate HIPAA law, and are unaware of common vulnerabilities. We're excited to add the OfficeSafe Compliance Program to DMA's extensive suite of services. We invite every member to conduct a complimentary Self-Assessment to quickly identity key vulnerabilities in their practice.” said Jeff Broudy, CEO of PCIHIPAA.
##
DMA Tech Solutions
DMA understands the need for a comprehensive approach. They employ a team of dedicated, highly skilled IT professionals that work with healthcare providers to determine specific needs, and then incorporate the latest technology into an integrated system that accommodates future growth. They also provide continued project management to ensure optimum digital operations and integration within all types of practices.
About PCIHIPAA
PCIHIPAA is an industry leader in PCI and HIPAA compliance by providing turnkey, convenient solutions for its clients. Its OfficeSafe Compliance Program is "award winning" and takes the guesswork out of compliance while providing the assurance and insurance healthcare providers need to protect their future. PCIHIPAA was recently voted one of the Top 10 Healthcare Compliance Company's of 2017. Learn more at OfficeSafe.com and PCIHIPAA.com
Jeff Broudy
PCIHIPAA
8185198597
email us here