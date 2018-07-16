Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Mississippi to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Best Attorneys for Much Better Financial Compensation Results

Hiring a local personal-injury attorney to handle a complex mesothelioma compensation claim could result in a navy veteran with mesothelioma getting dramatically shortchanged-overcharged or both” — Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center is now urging a US Navy Veteran who has been recently diagnosed with mesothelioma in Mississippi, or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 so they do not make the huge mistake of hiring an inexperienced lawyer/law firm. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma wants the very best mesothelioma financial compensation they will need direct access to some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys who exclusively handle mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans on a full-time basis.

The mesothelioma attorneys the Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center suggests frequently get million-dollar settlements for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma-especially if the Veteran was exposed to asbestos in a ship's engine room, engineering, while serving on a US Navy nuclear submarine, or while assisting shipyard workers repair their ship or boat.

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "When people hear the words US Navy Veterans they may not necessarily think of Mississippi, but we are certain there are thousands of Navy Veterans throughout Mississippi and a significant percentage were exposed to asbestos. When it comes to mesothelioma compensation for a US Navy Veteran, it is incredibly vital the lawyer they hire has years of experience with Navy Veteran mesothelioma compensation claims.

"Hiring a local personal-injury attorney to handle a complex mesothelioma compensation claim could result in a navy veteran with mesothelioma getting dramatically shortchanged-overcharged or both as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. We are potentially talking about the Veteran losing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars or more in lost compensation."

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center has experience helping US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos on the following types of US Navy ships:

* Destroyers

* Frigates

* Air Craft Carriers

* Cruisers

* Fast Attack Submarines (Los Angeles Class)

* Nuclear Submarines

* Amphibious Assault Ships

* Oilers and Cargo Ships

* Navy Tugs/Support Vessels

For a listing of all former and current US Navy ships, please refer to the US Navy's website for this information: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center's initiative is a service available to any diagnosed victim of mesothelioma throughout Mississippi in every community such as Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Tupelo.



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Mississippi the Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, Mississippi: https://www.umc.edu/cancerinstitute/ or the MD Anderson Cancer Clinic Houston, Texas. Note the MD Anderson Cancer Clinic might be one the best places in the world to be treated for mesothelioma.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. Asbestos was widely used in oil refineries, in the oil production industry or in building construction in Mississippi during these time frames as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-724-0303.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Mississippi.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma