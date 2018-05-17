We Are UNITED- Women United Luncheon Sponsors

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Maricopa County, many school children have to face each day without the guarantee of a nourishing, wholesome breakfast in the morning. We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It’s the fuel your body uses to power your body and mind. This is why it is of the utmost important that children are properly fed before beginning their school day. Valley of the Sun United Way seeks to end this concern for low-income families by providing nutritious breakfast to 130 schools in our county.

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back are proud to support their efforts by being a $5k Supporting Sponsor of the We Are UNITED- Women United Luncheon. This signature event seeks to raise funds to put towards hunger-ending efforts. Efforts such as Breakfast in the Classroom and WeekEnd Hunger Backpacks, in Maricopa County. The Luncheon takes place on Friday, May 18th, at Arizona Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. The Luncheon will take place from 11:30am to 1:30pm, with a VIP reception preceding the event at 10:30am.

“We know just how important a good, healthy breakfast is to the foundation of the well-being of growing children. It is an unfortunate fact that many children are forced to endure their days without a good breakfast to get them going. However, we are committed to supporting efforts to remedy this issue within our community,” says attorney Kevin Rowe.

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back would like to encourage you to donate your time and effort, along with financial donations if you can, in order to create positive changes in our local community.

Keynote Speaker

As a special treat this year, the event’s keynote speaker is none other than multi-faced artist and entertainer Vanessa Williams. She is known worldwide for her musical talents and television and movie appearances, with a career that has spanned decades. She is one of the most respected figures in the entertainment industry. In 2007, Vanessa Williams was honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Women United is more than excited to have her present as the keynote speaker for the VIP Reception.

About Valley of the Sun United Way’s Women United

The nation’s first United Way was founded 125 years ago by Frances Wisebart Jacobs. Her philanthropic spirit has encouraged women to pursue change in their communities and the world. It is the powering ideal behind Women United. This community has a clear mission: “inspiring and connecting philanthropic Women to equip our community for success.” The members of Valley of the Sun United Way’s Women United create significant change in our community through their volunteer efforts, support, and donations. They then take it one step further by encouraging and inspiring others to produce positive community changes in their own ways.

