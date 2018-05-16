Illinois Senate Passes Proclamation of Gratitude in Honor of John Marshall Law School Professor Ann Lousin
Lousin began her distinguished career of service to the people of Illinois in the field of constitutional law as a research assistant at The Sixth Illinois Constitutional Convention in 1970. She went on to become staff assistant to The Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives from 1971 to 1975, including being Parliamentarian of the House for the 78th Session of The General Assembly from 1973 to 1975, during which time she helped in the transition to the new Illinois Constitution.
Lousin has served on several nonprofit boards and governmental commissions, including a term as chairman of the Illinois State Civil Service Commission. She has been the chair of the CBA Constitutional Law Committee. She has been a leader in other legal organizations, including service as chair of the Board of Governors of the Armenian Bar Association from 1995 to 1998. She also lectures and consults on the Illinois Constitution, general public law issues and commercial law in the U.S. and abroad. In 2009 she was elected a member of the American Law Institute.
In 2016, the Armenian Bar Association named its inaugural legal scholar award “The Ann M. Lousin Scholar of Law Award” in her honor.
Lousin joined the John Marshall faculty in 1975. She primarily teaches Sales Transactions and Illinois Constitutional Law. Lousin received her bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College and her law degree from The University of Chicago. Between college and law school, Lousin studied political science at the University of Heidelberg in Germany.
About The John Marshall Law School
The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.
