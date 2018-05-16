Receive Darshan from a Spiritual Master
Darshan is a blessing received from a spiritual Master, which is transmitted through his or her gaze or touch. For thousands of years, people have come before God-realized beings to receive their darshan, which has profound transformational and healing effects, often evoking exalted states of bliss, spiritual awakening, and even, at times, healing of physical ailments.
Louix’s darshan, which is available to people of all ages, faiths, beliefs, and walks of life, is offered to the public every month at various locations in Southern California.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
