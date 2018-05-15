Dylan Kennedy, Appointed to InnoVacient Advisory Board

InnoVacient Adds Sales and Business Development Transformation Expertise To Their Team Of Strategic Transformation Advisors.

Organizations must transform operational models as markets evolve and change. Those that do not possess these skills will succumb to competitors that are more agile and transform faster.” — Kenneth Ferderer

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoVacient LLC, a leading advisory firm focused on business and operational transformation, announces the appointment of Mr. Dylan Kennedy to their Advisory Board. In this new role, Mr. Kennedy will collaborate with InnoVacient Partners and clients to support sales, marketing and business development transformation as part of InnoVacient’s acclaimed Strategic Transformation solutions. When it comes to designing, or redefining, business models to capture future opportunity within volatile markets, InnoVacient's Strategic Transformation solutions are the new standard.

Mr. Kennedy is the founder of Farallon Systems a management consulting firm specializing in sales, marketing and strategic business development. Mr. Kennedy’s career spans over 20-years of senior technology sales management where he has become a recognized expert in the implementation of go-to-market strategies and strategic growth initiatives for companies seeking to expand through direct sales, channel sales or acquisition.

Kenneth Ferderer, Founder and Managing Partner of InnoVacient welcomes Mr. Kennedy. “We are delighted to have Dylan as a member of our Advisory Board. Dylan brings deep experience in sales and business development transformation initiatives. He adds additional depth to our team and his highly valued skill set aligns perfectly with InnoVacient’s spectrum of Strategic Transformation advisory services, acquisition services and startup mentorship programs.”

Mr. Kennedy added “I am delighted to join InnoVacient’s Advisory Board at this time. InnoVacient is leading the way in helping organizations identify and capture future opportunity through Strategic Transformation. The work they are doing for business and operational transformation is critical in today’s highly volatile and technology-driven markets. The success they demonstrate with clients around the world speaks for itself. I’m very excited to work with the InnoVacient team to bring our clients a uniquely compelling approach to transforming their strategic sales and business development initiatives.”

About InnoVacient

InnoVacient is an experienced advisory firm and recognized leader in Strategic Transformation services for business and operational transformation. At InnoVacient we help clients envision, prepare for, and capture future opportunity using our acclaimed DIRECTED TRANSFORMATION FRAMEWORK™. The InnoVacient team has successfully collaborated with governments, states, non-profits, global Fortune-500 companies and startup clients around the world and across all industries. Visit www.innovacient.com or email info@innovacient.com for more information.