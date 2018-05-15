Texas Vegan May Fest Takes Place May 19th In Angleton TX
The 3rd Annual Texas Vegan May Fest will take place on May 19th @ 10 am at Rowdy Girl Sanctuary (9667 W Hwy 35 / Angleton, Texas). It will feature several vegan / plant based vendors, live entertainment, arts & crafts, and several speakers. Admission is open to the general public and it is free to attend.
Event Listing: https://rowdygirlsanctuary.org/vegan-may-fest/
Featured speakers include: Jane Velez Mitchell, Dr. Ted Crawford, Sailesh Rao, Kat Mendenhall, Linda Middlesworth, and Renee & Tommy Sonnen King. They will be discussing Veganism from a variety of perspectives including: The impact of factory farming on the environment and the health and ethical reasons for a plant based diet. They will also be discussing Veganism as a way of life, Emotionally, Mentally, Socially & Spiritually.
Texas Vegan May Fest is expecting over 300 people in attendance this year and "It's Jerky Yall" (https://itsjerkyyall.com) is the event title sponsor.
Texas Vegan May Fest is founded by Renee King-Sonnen, a native Houstonian and the Executive Director & Founder of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary in Angleton, Texas. In October 2014, she went vegan as a result and began researching factory farming and the compassionate alternative, farm sanctuaries. Renee also created a sanctuary out of what was once a beef cattle operation in the heart of cattle country.
Renee King-Sonnen, a native Houstonian, is the Executive Director and Founder of Rowdy Girl Sanctuary. She remarried her husband Tommy Sonnen, a multi-generational cattle rancher in 2009 and moved to the ranch. She fell in love with farm animals, having no idea her life was about to transform. After witnessing time and again the baby calves going to the sale barn she became extremely depressed. In October 2014, she went vegan as a result and began researching factory farming and the compassionate alternative, farm sanctuaries. She desperately consulted with leaders in the vegan movement, determined to do whatever she could to create sanctuary out of what was once a beef cattle operation in the heart of cattle country.
Website: www.rowdygirlsanctuary.org
Media Contact : Mark L. Goldman
Rowdy Girl Sanctuary
516-639-0988
email us here