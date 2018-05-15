New Minimally Invasive, Radiation Free Treatment for Prostate Cancer Now Available in Arizona through Vituro Health
HIFU is a safe, effective treatment for prostate cancer with fewer side effects compared to traditional treatments like surgery or radiation. Patients have a much greater quality of life post treatment and are able to resume normal activities in under a week. However, physicians need experience and peer to peer training to treat patients properly. "I selected Vituro Health for their focus on training physicians and embracing quality and patient outcomes," said Dr. Greenberg. "There are physicians who do this procedure with very little experience and oversight. Vituro Health has the most experienced HIFU physicians in the country and we have their direction on all cases until we are proficient ourselves."
HIFU was cleared by the FDA in October of 2015, leading the way for prostate cancer patients to have a minimally invasive treatment that allows them to retain quality of life functions. Even though the procedure has not been officially recognized by most commercial insurance companies, Medicare issued a payment code for part of the procedure and CIGNA has officially began paying for HIFU as a salvage treatment after radiation failure. Additionally, most patients have been able to successfully appeal denials and receive some reimbursement from their insurance carriers.
"Vituro Health provides patient advocates and insurance assistance to ensure every patient receives a specialized program tailored for their situation and this was very important in my decision," says Dr. Worischeck. "Patient outcomes and satisfaction and the HIFU training program allows us to offer each patient the best treatment for them."
"Many physicians and hospitals will call HIFU experimental, yet this procedure has been performed on more than 60,000 patients worldwide over the past 20 years. Every man diagnosed with prostate cancer should truly understand all options available and the side effects of those treatments. Too many men have had surgery with life changing complications when a non-invasive approach would have worked," says Clete Walker, CEO of Vituro Health. "We are very excited to partner with these experienced physicians and begin offering this procedure to the great people of Arizona."
