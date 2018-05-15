THE MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY AWARDED JAPANESE PATENT

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has granted a patent for their proprietary product, Miracle Fruit Seed Oil.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has granted a patent for Miracle Fruit Oil's Japanese Patent Application No. : 2015-532033, covering topical compositions and methods of use for their proprietary product, Miracle Fruit Seed Oil®.

Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® (Synsepalum dulcificum seed oil) contains among the highest amounts of natural beneficial phytonutrients. Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® is the oil most similar in composition to the natural oils made by the skin. Products containing Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® (Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair Treatment and Vitabrace®) have been clinically proven effective at preventing and reversing hair breakage, strengthening hair, and improving the performance of hand and finger skills.

The issued patent will open additional opportunities beyond the North American market for advancing the relationships of the Miracle Fruit Oil Company with the global communities. The company intends to seek potential commercialization partners for its proprietary products in Japan. This patent represents great success in furthering the global standing of Miracle Fruit Oil® products.

ABOUT MIRACLE FRUIT OIL COMPANY

The Miracle Fruit Oil Company is the only company developing products containing its proprietary Miracle Fruit Seed Oil®, a rare and exotic fruit seed oil derived from a natural and healthy source, the miracle fruit berry. Manuscripts containing the results of the clinical studies were published in highly-respected scholarly peer-reviewed medical journals providing evidence for the beneficial claims associated with the use of Miracle Fruit Seed Oil® Hair Treatment and Vitabrace® products.

To learn more, contact the Miracle Fruit Oil Company email: info@miraclefruitoil.com

Website: www.miraclefruitoil.com