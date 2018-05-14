HyGIeaCare® Prep Offers Effective Same-day Salvage Prep for Patients with Poor Oral Prep – Poster at DDW 2018
Salvage HyGIeaCare® Prep Allows Patients to Complete Colonoscopy as Scheduled, Benefiting the Patient, the Endoscopist, and the Health Care Payers.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyGIeaCare today announced the presentation of a poster with data from a study that included 25 consecutive patients who presented for colonoscopy but were unable to complete their prescribed preparation or reported a poor response to their traditional oral preparation or failed to adhere to their prescribed oral preparation.
These patients preferred the HyGIeaCare® colonic irrigation alternative to rescheduling their procedure for another day. Each patient underwent a salvage HyGIeaCare colon irrigation prep within 2-3 hours of their scheduled colonoscopy.
Patient satisfaction was high, noting that 100% of the patients reported that they would choose HyGIeaCare® colonic irrigation for their next colonoscopy preparation.
Salvage HyGIeaCare® colonic irrigation allows for the patient to undergo their colonoscopy as scheduled, thus mitigating the burden of rescheduling colonoscopy due to failed oral prep - otherwise incurred to the individual patient, the endoscopist, and the health care system.
The Poster, submitted by Richard Sperling MD, Parth J. Parekh MD, Dawn Burleson RN, David A. Johnson MD MACG FASGE FACP, will be presented at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) that will take place June 2 – 5, 2018, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center – Washington, DC.
“Over 8,000 patients have chosen HyGIeaCare® Prep for their colonoscopy with 97% adequacy of prep and 95% patient willingness to repeat – with zero severe adverse events.” said Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc. "This poster highlights the additional benefit that our partners and patients enjoy, allowing those patients who chose oral prep and then found on the day of colonoscopy that they are inadequately prepped – to perform same day salvage pep at the HyGIeaCare® Center.”
About DDW
DDW is the world's largest gathering of physicians, researchers and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery.
With more than 20,000 participants from over 80 countries, it is the world's leading educational forum for academicians, clinicians, researchers, students and trainees working in gastroenterology, hepatology, GI endoscopy, gastrointestinal surgery and related fields.
About HyGIeaCare, Inc.
HyGIeaCare Inc., a US Delaware corporation, commenced operations in 2015 with a goal of creating a new standard of care to ensure patients are ready for colonoscopy utilizing the FDA cleared HyGIeaCare® System.
HyGIeaCare creates HyGIeaCare Centers in partnership with Gastroenterologists who refer their patients with a prescription to perform a simpler and easier bowel prep for colonoscopy, performed on the same day and prior to colonoscopy. The HyGIeaCare Prep replaces the traditional oral preparation that is so difficult and even impossible for many patients.
Gastroenterologists are also referring patients who are not responding well to laxatives for Constipation Relief at the HyGIeaCare Centers.
HyGIeaCare Centers are currently operational in Austin TX (2015), Norfolk VA (2016), Jackson MS and Cincinnati OH (2017), and a number of other Centers are currently in planning and build out phase in the US.
