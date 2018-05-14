Meet Media5 at Feria AOTEC 2018 this month
Gathering the latest innovative products and technologies, Media5 representatives will introduce to the market the well-rounded Mediatrix portfolio of VoIP gateways and other state-of-art solutions for real-time communications.
“It is a great opportunity for us to meet our Spanish customers, showcase our state-of-art technologies, and highlight our company strengths”, states Mr. Sandro Peri, Media5 sales manager for South Europe and Asia.
Do not miss the chance to get in touch with our team of experts present at Feria AOTEC 2018. Schedule your meeting now: sales@media5corp.com.
ABOUT MEDIA5 CORPORATION
Media5 solutions allow businesses to implement and manage reliable, robust, secure, cost-effective communications while providing the most flexible, feature-rich, diverse, and up-to-date capabilities that can enhance and transform productivity and collaboration. Media5, the manufacturer and vendor of the well-known carrier-grade Mediatrix gateways, is a global trustworthy partner for PSTN/TDM replacements, SIP trunk deployments, Unified Communications, and Hosted Services. Its portfolio includes a complete set of multi-service business platforms such as E-SBCs, Media Gateways, and VoIP Adaptors.
Visit us at www.media5corp.com.
ABOUT AVANZADA7
Avanzada7 is a Spanish engineering company founded in 2002, leader in distribution of VoIP products with international presence in Spain, USA, Chile and Portugal. Its service offer focuses on the high-level engineering for the professional telecommunications channel and unified communications. Furthermore, it’s official distributor of the main players of this sector like Mediatrix, among others.
Marketing
Media5 Corporation
+1 819 829-3972
email us here