HR Tech Support from KDG Is Helping Businesses Conquer Insider Data Threats

KDG's small business IT support team now provides HR Tech Support to help businesses prevent insider data breaches.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small business IT support team at KDG is offering area businesses a new service that tests the security of their security. HR Tech Support from KDG focuses on employee education and monitoring to ensure businesses follow the best cybersecurity practices.

“Roughly 75 percent of business data breaches are the result of internal actions, whether intentional or accidental, taken by employees,” says Kenny Maciborski, business analyst at KDG.

KDG’s team is hoping to decrease this percentage through a variety of services that focus on cyber best-practices, employee training, and endpoint monitoring. KDG stresses that their services are not a replacement for a business’s IT team, but an added precaution meant to keep businesses safe.

For example, KDG will take care of a business’s onboarding and offboarding processes, making sure computers are prepared when new employees start and cleaned of their data when old employees leave.

The tech management team at KDG can also eliminate costly business distractions by blocking unsavory websites and social media profiles, stopping incoming threats with endpoint monitoring software, and educating employees on best email practices through phishing tests and webinars.

This service is currently being offered at 10 dollars per month per employee. To learn more about HR Tech Support from KDG, contact the Lehigh Valley tech support team by visiting http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/contact



About KDG: KDG has served small and medium-sized family businesses and closely-held private enterprises throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond for over 16 years. Small business IT support, custom software development, onsite training, web design, solutions for accounting and human resources, and project management are but a few of the services they provide.

