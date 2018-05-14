“BoLAA Best Pharmacy- 2018”

SMC Pharmacy Wins Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Pharmacy” 2018

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community, consisting of over 3,900 professional members living and working in Southern California, is proud to announce that SMC Pharmacy, a full-service, family run, independent pharmacy has won the award for “Best Pharmacy- 2018”.

Aside from filling all prescriptions (brand and generic), they also specialize in compounding, as well as excelling in medication synchronization and medication therapy management.

Since opening its doors in 2011, SMC Pharmacy has grown by hiring trained professionals who focus on customer service. Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians receive special training in compounding techniques from the Professional Compounding Centers of America (PCCA).

“At SMC Pharmacy, our pharmacists and technicians have impeccable credentials and years of training, assuring you a pharmacist and pharmacy you can trust. We are honored to receive this award and be recognized as “The Best Pharmacy in Los Angeles,” says SMC lead pharmacist, Payam Tizabgar.

In addition to filling day-to-day prescriptions, SMC Pharmacy also prepares personalized medicines that are not commercially available and have been prescribed by doctors. Working closely with the PCCA, their compounding specialists utilize only the finest chemicals, latest formulas, modern equipment, devices, and flavors.

With specialized, full-service that includes; Anti-Aging/Cosmetic, Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), Dental, Hospice, Men’s Health, Pain Management, Pediatric, Podiatry, and Sports Medicine, SMC Pharmacy also caters to the specific needs of animals by creating Veterinary compounds that help promote health, wellness, and healing for your pet.

“I have been going to this pharmacy since they first opened. The owner, Payam, has always been so great at filling my prescription in a very timely manner at the best possible cost to me. He works with my insurance and also helps me when I have any questions. I work in the medical field; therefore, I have experience with many different pharmacies and I will go here every time.”

Tamara P. – Los Angeles, CA