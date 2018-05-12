Glen Lerner Gives Back Honors Law Enforcement During National Police Week

Glen Lerner Gives Back

In honor of National Police Week (May 13th - 19th), Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys team in Las Vegas donated 7,500 drawstring bags to the Police Wives of America.

We are pleased to give back and show our continuous support of Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies.” — Glen Lerner, ESQ.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Police Week (May 13th - 19th), Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys' team in Las Vegas donated 7,500 drawstring bags to the Police Wives of America. Once filled, these appreciation bags will be gifted to local members of law enforcement throughout the week. Each bag contains snacks, hand sanitizer, drinks and restaurant gift cards donated by other like-minded Las Vegas businesses that share our desire to “Back the Blue.”

We are also proud to say that our support of law enforcement does not begin and end during National Police Week. Glen Lerner’s legal team gives back throughout the year. The Las Vegas personal injury law firm does this by sponsoring and often participating in Metro health and wellness fairs. In addition to holiday events and town hall meetings that bring community members together.

Attorney Glen Lerner shared the following about the law firms involvement in National Police Week, “We are pleased to give back and show our continuous support of Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies. National Police Week presents an opportunity to not only bring awareness to all the good police officers do within our communities. It also is a time to showcase the love, support and sacrifices offered by the wives. As well as family members that also back the blue.”

More About National Police Week & Police Wives of America

Congress established National Police Week in 1962. During the week many organizations collaborate together to recognizing the service and sacrifices of U.S. Law Enforcement. National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers. Most noteworthy, those who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Police Wives of America is a national nonprofit that unites police wives across America. The organization focuses on becoming one team with one purpose. To support law enforcement men and women and their families during difficult and joyful life milestones. The Las Vegas Metro Police Wives chapter opened in May of 2009. Since its inception, the Las Vegas chapter membership has grown to over 650 wives. Learn more at lvmpowives.com.

More about Glen Lerner Gives Back

Interested in learning more about how Glen Lerner and his Las Vegas personal injury team makes Southern Nevada better? Glen Lerner believes in giving back to the community and encourages others to get involved. The office of Glen Lerner Injury Attorneys proudly partners with the LVMPD as often as possible. You can find more information about how the law firm supports the Las Vegas community at glenlerner.com/community/ or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

###