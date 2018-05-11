Wells of Life’s Run4Water Supports Clean Water to Save Lives in Uganda
Wells of Life’s Run4Water Nets $240K to Fund 40 Water Wells in UgandaLAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 700 attendees participated in Wells of Life’s fourth annual Run4Water fundraiser held in conjunction with Earth Day on April 22 at Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Organizers were thrilled to accomplish their fundraising goal of recruiting fifty teams to fund 40 sustainable water wells for rural communities in Uganda, Africa. The top fundraising team from San Francisco Solano Church, RCIA (The Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) in Rancho Santa Margarita raised $30,260. Run4Water featured 5K and 1K runs/walks, sponsor exhibit booths, give-a-ways, Tesla auto exhibit, children’s activities and food trucks.
Here's a video link with event highlights https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6YOEeAV8zA
Teams were encouraged to raise $6000 to fund one water well that provides clean water to 1000 villagers for up to 25 years. Wells of Life raises all overhead so 100% of donations fund the actual well production. Other top fundraising teams included Team Mike Martin at $12,635 and Team Stokas raised $12,340. Funds were also raised for wells in memory of the Rev. Billy Graham and Margaret Jordan, mother of Wells of Life founder Nick Jordan.
Top overall race competitors were Cory Costa in the 5K male category with a time of 18 minutes and 43 seconds followed by John Wacker at 18:45. Sarah Diehl of Laguna Niguel finished first in the female division with a time of 20 minutes and 59 seconds followed by Sydney Lovejoy at 23:02.
Festivities were led by Wells of Life founder and executive director Nick Jordan and president Pete Callahan. Run4Water sponsor Pedego Electric Bikes donated an electric bike valued at $2,295 won by longtime Wells of Life supporter Rick Cabral. Team Pedego also finished fourth in the fundraising category raising $12,556. Other opportunity prizes included a one-year family membership at Renaissance Club Sport, a two-night stay at Renaissance Club Sport and a Madrid skateboard.
For more information about Run4Water or Wells of Life, call Mike Olson at (949) 467-4097 or visit www.wellsoflife.org.
About Wells of Life
Founded in 2008, the mission of Wells of Life is based on the belief water is a basic human right and should be available to all people regardless of where they live. Through collaborations with schools, churches and businesses, Wells of Life aims to fund the drilling of 1,000 water wells over a ten year period serving one million villagers in Uganda. The provision of clean water is viewed as the catalyst to free communities from poverty and progress to sustainable and healthy living.
