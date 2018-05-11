Lovingly’s Heartwarming, Winning Stories of Mother’s Day Love.

Two happy winners of the Lovingly Mother’s Day Contest which requested true stories of unconditional love that turned family members, carers and friends into beloved mother figures.

Lovingly’s Mother’s Day Contest requested true stories of unconditional love that turned family members, carers and friends into beloved mother figures.

The stories came pouring in and the love came pouring out! We were stunned by the quality and diversity of the entries. Frankly, the sheer power of the feelings involved was overwhelming.” — Joe Vega, Lovingly Co-Founder and Managing Partner

FISHKILL, N.Y., UNITED STATES, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Believing that the unquestioning love celebrated in mothers is experienced more widely than might be expected, Lovingly set out to find those stories and choose five winners from across North America.

That’s why the contest was, at its heart, unconditional itself. The story request read: “She may be your mom, your grandma, your caregiver, or a member of your community who has earned the title 'mom' in your heart through her unconditional love and devotion.”

And that’s probably why the response was so positive.

“The stories came pouring in and the love came pouring out!” smiles Lovingly co-founder and managing partner, Joe Vega. “We were stunned by the quality and diversity of the entries. Frankly, the sheer power of the feelings involved was overwhelming.

“One woman nominated her daughter,” Joe continues, “who had made her a grandmother just a few hours earlier, after some difficult times. Another came from an international student from Korea, who nominated the woman who cared for her here. She wanted to thank her, because she’ll probably have to leave soon.”

“Ever since we met, she always has been taking care of me and thinking of me all the time, and that makes me smile and feel loved.” — from a winning entry about South Carolina resident Kathleen Hatfield by international student, Sera Paek.

“The logistics of the contest were a challenge,” Joe admits. “Luckily, our local partner florists made it known how happy they’d be to create unique floral designs, and hand-deliver them to winners. We really depended on them for that and they came through for us.”

Having devoted over a decade of his life to helping local florists succeed, Joe’s pride in the dedication of Lovingly partner florists is clear. “They are local heroes,” Joe asserts. “They make the term meaningful gift-giving possible. The order gatherers, who collect floral orders from a desk, then take a big cut and forward them to local florists, can’t begin to do that.

“This contest was a marrying of local heroes and unsung heroes,” Joe adds. “Lovingly couldn’t be prouder that it played a part in these stories for Mother’s Day.”

About Lovingly: Lovingly strengthens relationships through meaningful gift-giving and shared experiences. Founded over ten years ago, the company has introduced many firsts to the online floral industry.