Ethiopian Holidays Launches New Website
The new website avails accessible, affordable and attractive tour packages to Ethiopian Airlines’ major tourist destinations in Ethiopia and its vast international network. Announcing the launch of the newly designed website, Ethiopian Group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “As part of our efforts to boost tourism to different attraction sites in Ethiopia – Land of Origins – and leisure destinations throughout our vast network, Ethiopian Holidays has been offering different tour packages for our transit passengers and the international travelling public, tailoring the packages to meet their taste and schedule. To cater for the evolving demands of tourists and boost their leisure experience, we have now revamped the website of Ethiopian Holidays with users’ experience and feedback in mind. With the new website, visitors can easily find our standard tour packages, and can also inquire for tailor-made packages that suit their interest. They can also book and pay online more quickly and easily. The new website has an enhanced design, improved functionality and richer content focused on Ethiopian Holidays’ goal to provide accessible, affordable and attractive tour packages.”
The new website has gone online as of May 1, 2018. The site is available for all at the same address with the previous site: www.ethiopianholidays.com.
Ethiopian Holidays has been providing a variety of themed and all-inclusive package holidays to travelers around Ethiopia and across the globe flying to Ethiopian Airlines destinations.
About Ethiopian
Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation,
Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.
Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and
most modern fleet to more than 110 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian
fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9,
Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet
age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.
Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading
aviation group in Africa with eight business centers: Ethiopian Regional Services; Ethiopian International Services;
Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight
Catering; Ethiopian Ground Services and Ethiopian Airports Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award-winning airline
registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.
For more information about this press release, please contact etuspr@gmail.com or:
Mrs. Aniley Eshetu
A/Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines
Tel :( 251-1)517-89-07/656/165/913/529
CorporateCommunication@ethiopianairlines.com
www.ethiopianairlines.com
www.facebook.com/ethiopianairlines
www.twitter.com/flyethiopian
Susanna Gahan
BCA Marketing
914-697-4868
email us here