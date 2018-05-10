John Marshall Law School Recognized as One of the Best for Practical Training
John Marshall requires more practical training than many other law schools in the nation. The law school requires all law students to complete three credits – a minimum of 168 hours – of an externship or clinical experience by the time they graduate. More than 30 John Marshall students participated in externships this semester alone.
All students must also take four semesters of legal drafting courses. John Marshall’s Legal Writing Program is known for its rigorous research and writing requirements and was ranked sixth best in the nation and the best in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report. It also houses the largest in-school writing resource center in the country.
Each year the students, staff and volunteers at John Marshall’s Community Legal Clinics donate 74,480 hours of services to the citizens of Chicago. The clinics provide services across a wide variety of legal issues in nine fields of practice: community and business development; conflict resolution; domestic violence; fair housing; international human rights; civil rights; patent; trademark; and veterans services.
The law school’s clinical opportunities offer students a chance to develop real legal experience while still in school. All clinics are designed to develop the practice-ready skills that employers seek in career applicants.
The law school’s clinics also give John Marshall alums and local attorneys an opportunity to give back to the Chicago community and beyond. The clinics provide more than $9.4 million each year in legal services to underserved communities in the Chicago area.
About The John Marshall Law School
The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2019 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 6th, its Intellectual Property Law Program 15th and its Trial Advocacy Program 20th in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.
