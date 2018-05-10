ACS Group takes YWCA’s TGI Tech Program to the Stars at Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama

Participants experience the importance of getting involved in STEAM subject matters at an early age

DULUTH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACS Group, a premier provider of IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting, Healthcare, Talent, and Workforce Management Solutions to Fortune 1000 companies globally, extended their commitment to educating young girls about science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). In partnership with the YWCA of Greater Atlanta’s Teen Girls in Technology (TGI Tech) program. ACS Group took 32 girls over the March 23-25 weekend, to participate in Space Camp held at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Program Director of the YWCA’S TGI Tech initiative, Roxanne Francis emphasized, “It’s imperative to get girls interested and involved in STEAM subjects at a young age and by providing learning opportunities like this, you help break down the barriers and build confidence.”

The girls who participated learned about the STEAM initiative to inspire girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts/design, and math. Creating opportunities that engage the female youth not only in the classroom but in the field, drives them into related fields and helps develop analytical-thinking as well as helping build confidence in STEAM subjects.

According to Nita Sardana, Vice President of Community Outreach and Corporate Giving at ACS Group who accompanied the team of young ladies on this expedition, "This was an opportunity for girls to see and participate in STEAM activities, and to see that there is an opportunity for them in these fields – this is an experience you just can't get with any other program."

Those who attended the TGI Tech event were divided into teams, each with a specific mission. They learned that regardless of what the task at hand might be, it is imperative that the teams, including mission control, the astronauts, and the space station work together to bring every member "home safely."

"It's inspiring young girls into the STEAM program. When you see their faces, It's all worth it. If you can get even one girl to go into the space program or a STEAM career, you've accomplished your mission." Sardana added.

The ACS Group has helped raise awareness and provided scholarships and technology for TGI Tech through their "10 for 10 Program," which provides 10% of the profit on any net new business in the Atlanta Metro market back to the YWCA TGI Tech program. These types of programs and initiatives are helping increase girls' interest, confidence, and competence in STEAM, and overcoming barriers and stereotypes in these areas. The program provides girls with innovative learning opportunities while helping them to develop critical-thinking and problem-solving skills.

About ACS Group

ACS Group is a premier provider of IT Consulting, Engineering Consulting, Healthcare, Talent, and Workforce Management Solutions to Fortune 1000 companies globally. ACS Group conducts business through five operating brands – AIC, Analysts, ComforceHealth, HireGenics, and MassGenics – each with a specialized business focus. Our operating brands have provided targeted services and solutions for more than 50 years. ACS Group has grown to over $700 million in revenue with more than 12,000 employees and consultants worldwide. Recognitions include: #1 Largest Minority-Owned IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. and 8th Largest IT Staffing Firm in the U.S. (2017 SIA); Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client Diamond Award (2018). ACS Group is a certified MBE organization, and operating brand, HireGenics, is an NMSDC Corporate Plus® member. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ACS Group has offices across the U.S., and an international presence in Canada, India, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Latin America.

About the YWCA of Greater Atlanta

YWCA of Greater Atlanta is a local chapter of YWCA USA and has been a voice for change for women and families in Georgia since its founding at Spelman College in 1902. Our organization's foundation is built upon a history of mobilizing diverse groups of women leaders to identify community problems and advocate for solutions. To effect long-term change, YWCA of Greater Atlanta addresses the needs of women and girls at multiple levels, providing direct services and programs in tandem with awareness-raising and public policy analysis. By focusing on advocacy and social justice, health and safety, and education and economic empowerment, we work to improve the lives of women and girls and their families, and to create safer, healthier, more equitable communities in Georgia. Visit www.ywcaatlanta.org for more information.