Vituro Health and Urology Centers of Alabama Raise Over $10,000 for Urology Health Foundation of Alabama
The Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk- Birmingham, held on September 9th, 2017 raised over $54,000 in funds to be used for national prostate cancer research. More than $10,000 of the total raised came back to benefit the Urology Health Foundation of Alabama, a local area charity founded by Urology Centers of Alabama.
"Since the beginning of our screening program in 2007 we have conducted over 11,000 screening visits across Alabama. We have found many cases of prostate cancer in men that otherwise would not have been checked. We are grateful to all for the generous grant that will enable us to continue our work," says Dr. Tom Moody, president of the Urology Health Foundation.
The race had over 150 prostate cancer survivors, caregivers, and loved ones of those affected by this disease participate in a 5k Fun Run, 1 mile walk or the Superhero Dash for Dad at Homewood Central Park.
"Of course this cause is near to our hearts, as we deal with patients fighting this disease every day. Urology Centers of Alabama was proud to be a presenting sponsor of such a great event. The race brought together our physicians, our employees, and their families to raise awareness to prostate cancer," said Dr. Taylor Bragg, President.
"Vituro Health was proud to work alongside our partners at Urology Centers of Alabama for such a worthwhile event. A man dies every 20 minutes from prostate cancer and we are committed to raising awareness for proper screening and early diagnosis for men. Vituro Health and Urology Centers of Alabama now offer a non-invasive, radiation free treatment that can provide men a better quality of life after diagnosis", says Clete Walker, CEO.
Prostate cancer affects 1 in 7 men, with chances increasing to 1 in 3 if there is a family history. Early detection is an important tool, as symptoms are often silent or go unnoticed. Through our partnership with Urology Centers of Alabama, Vituro Health helps men manage their prostate health, from prevention to the detection of elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels to prostate cancer treatment.
About Urology Centers of Alabama
For more than 60 years, Urology Centers of Alabama has provided the highest quality medical services in a compassionate and caring environment. With a skilled team of specialists, including urologists, oncologists, pathologists, radiologists, and over 160 employees, the practice has earned a well-deserved reputation for excellence in the Southeast. Our physicians are leading the way in cutting-edge medical procedures, such as minimally invasive robotic surgery, endoscopic and laser surgery and radioactive seed implantation for prostate cancer
About Vituro Health
Vituro Health empowers men with comprehensive prostate care during all stages of their lives. We arm partner physicians with HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) technology and other patient-centric, concierge services to elevate the standard of care and patient experiences. Vituro Health serves patients worldwide and is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., with Centers of Excellence in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, DC. The Vituro Health Physicians Network are carefully selected based on their depth of experience, expertise and dedication to achieving the highest levels of patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.viturohealth.com.
Emily Ferrell
Vituro Health
205-862-0016
email us here