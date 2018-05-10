KAJ Brothers Ready to Wow the Crowd at the Florida Music Festival Friday
The pop/funk trio takes the Wall Street Plaza stage in Orlando at 6:30 p.m.
Kyle, Austin and Johnny wowed the crowd with an electric performance at last year’s FMF during the release of their first album, Chivalry. They have more exciting plans for this year’s show, including the debut of a new pop song, Heartbreak. In addition to their signature harmonies, fans can expect to see more dancing from the young men with incredible moves.
“We are so excited to be back performing for our hometown fans,” Austin Craichy said. “Last year’s show was a blast and we can’t wait to hit the stage and do it again. Get ready to see some great dance breaks and I know you will enjoy the high-energy pop flavor of Heartbreak.”
The KAJ Brothers are busy writing and recording new music and they are also working on plans for a national tour. They hope to announce details for the concert series by early summer.
The Florida Music Festival includes three days of shows (Thursday-Saturday) with more than 90 bands and artists performing on eight different stages.
More about the KAJ Brothers:
The Orlando-based KAJ Brothers are one of the hottest new musical acts with a growing fan base eager to hear their pop/funk sound. This pop trio sensation has more than a million views on YouTube, 300,000 spins on Spotify and their songs are climbing the charts on Hit Music Radio and Triple V Music.
The KAJ Brothers are true showmen on a mission “to make chivalry cool again.” They aim to uplift people with amazing, clean and inspiring dance music punctuated by their signature harmonies and tight choreographies. Their debut Chivalry album has opened many eyes and ears to the multi-talented Kyle Craichy, Austin Craichy and Johnny Atys who all sing, dance, write songs and play multiple instruments.
More information can be found at: http://www.kajbrothers.com and https://www.facebook.com/kajbrothers
John Marini
KAJ Brothers
407-765-8258
email us here