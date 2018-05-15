Global Real Estate Licence Launches the release of 17 new designations for their online platform
17 new real estate speciality designations are added to an all-in-one GREL platform to help agents dominate the market by mastering a specific niche of choice!PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Real Estate Licence continues to broaden it’s value to real estate agents, with the latest addition being the release of 17 new online courses. Real Estate agents can now choose to execute their business vision by leading their local markets as experts. In addition to the GREL editions, agents can choose a specific niche to curate more business.
“It’s natural for a real estate agent to outpace their competitors through the use of educations, tactic and marketing skills. For instance, in an urban location where the population is dominated by millennials, an agent would be able to stand out from competitors by marketing themselves as a first time home buyer specialist.” Says Shahla Jalali, COO of GREL. “Any directions a real estate agent envisions for their business, they can now achieve through the use of Global Real Estate Licence online platform with the online training, tools and script series. We have opened up a new boundary of expertise in likes of which the real estate industry has never been exposed to before. The power our platform offers translates into empowering the business of our agents.”
Global Real Estate Licensees series of designations focuses on key markets such as the investor series, selling specialist or real estate courses aimed to develop primary skills such as negotiations. Real Estate agents are able to access the online training through their platform, which also offers a series of online tools and vocal sales scripts to help master the desired niche. The launch of the new course shifts Global Real Estate Licence into becoming the largest real estate course platform, worldwide.
Real Estate agents around the world are able to hone in on the strategies and marketing tips and apply them to their local market. In addition to creating market experts through in-depth knowledge, each course teaches agents how to market them self, attract clients and close more deals, which is in contrast to most courses, which focus on the legalities surrounding the real estate industry.
Tim Grant
Global Real Estate Licence
+16505351200
email us here