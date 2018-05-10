Exhibit by Aberson presents Pascal Pierme | New Work 3524B S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK May 10th - June 7th, 2018

Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present a selection of new works from Pascal Pierme opening May 10th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105.

French-born sculptor, Pascal Pierme is inspired by his surroundings. For the last 20 years, those surroundings have been Santa Fe, New Mexico. A lover of the outdoors, his work is directly influenced by the magical landscapes of his Southwestern home. Pierme’s pieces reflect a dialogue and love of his desert city that involves simplicity, nature, architecture and organic elements. “Coming here 20 years ago with expectations that I had to let go very early, I understood the humility and respect I owe to this land, an essential capital of the West.”

Pierme studied art history and studio art in his hometown of St. Raphael, France, worked in bronze foundries in Italy and later learned aerograph in San Diego. With a career spanning more than three decades, he began sculpting in 1984 to foster a connection to people, language and self-understanding.

A sculptor with a vast knowledge of numerous media, Pierme prefers and appreciates the challenge of working with capricious, precious woods. He explains, “To be in 100 percent control is not interesting...I must listen and have respect for what the wood is telling me. The choice of wood has a definite impact on the resulting shape. I have come to believe that wood is alive, has memory, and can be feminine or masculine.”

Once formed, Pierme’s sculptures are finished with varnishes, resins and patinas developed while experimenting in the studio. The excitement and challenge of inquisitive exploration remains the driving force behind his work. Risk, surprise and adventure are three core elements that he embraces fully. “In my life I have much more pleasure with the questions than with finding the answers, except when the answer is a new question...and that is where the obsession to create begins.” says Pascal.

A true believer that creativity is vital for humanity, Pierme’s pieces incorporate the essential principles of balance, movement, energy, interconnection, symbolism and nature. His work with various materials establishes that balance through geometric and organic forms. There is rhythm and strength to his work that can only be the result of the reciprocity between the creator and his medium.

