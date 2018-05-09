Ethiopian Airlines and Air Côte d'Ivoire Enter Codeshare Agreement on Routes between West Africa and the USA
Under the new codeshare partnership, passengers originating from West African countries, especially from Lagos, Bamako, Cotonou, Accra and Lomé will board Air Côte d'Ivoire flights and enjoy fast and seamless connection to Newark on-board Ethiopian direct service to Newark via Abidjan.
Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, said: “We are very happy to partner with Air Côte d'Ivoire with a view to connect passengers from West Africa to our new flights to Newark via Abidjan. I wish to thank the Côte d'Ivoire Government and the Minister of Transport in particular as well as Air Côte d'Ivoire for making this partnership possible. Ethiopian new Abidjan flights to Newark will be operated in complementarity to our existing Newark service via Lomé, which is being availed together with our strategic partner, ASKY Airlines. Such partnerships among sisterly African airlines are crucial for African countries to fill the connectivity vacuum in the continent and for African carriers to regain their market share in their home market.”
René Decurey, CEO of Air Côte d’Ivoire said: "Few months ago, Abidjan airport was certified to carry out direct links with the USA. It is now time to launch theses direct flights and Air Côte d'Ivoire is very happy to carry out the operation in codeshare with Ethiopian Airlines. This agreement will allow Air Côte d'Ivoire to sell the flights as well. We will therefore be able to offer passengers on our network, flights to the USA via Abidjan with a single Air Côte d'Ivoire ticket. We are convinced that this partnership is the beginning of a long collaboration that will fully benefit our two Airlines and African passengers who used to pass through Europe to travel to the USA. "
Ethiopian currently flies to 58 cities in Africa and more than 112 destinations globally.
About Ethiopian
Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.
Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777- 200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.
Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Regional Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; ET In-flight Catering; and Ethiopian Ground Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.
