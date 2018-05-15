Cascade Announces New Remediation Brand: Cascade Thermal

The new brand combines strengths of three thermal remediation leaders

BOTHELL, WA, USA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental Holdings, LLC (Cascade), the leading provider of geotechnical and environmental drilling, high resolution site characterization, and environmental remediation applications unveiled today its newest brand, Cascade Thermal.

The company’s thermal remediation services have been under development since first acquiring TerraTherm, Inc., in December 2015 and continued with the subsequent acquisitions of specialty thermal technology providers Current Environmental Solutions (CES) and Global Remediation Solutions (GRS).

The technology offering and proven performance record distinguishes Cascade Thermal among in situ thermal remediation providers. No other competitor has the history of successful implementation of all three of the most commonly used forms of subsurface heating technologies: Thermal Conduction Heating (TCH), Electrical Resistance Heating (ERH), and Steam Enhanced Extraction (SEE).

“With Cascade Thermal, consultants are able to optimize their remediation system design by leveraging the global experience and expertise of the only thermal provider that has decades of experience in the design and implementation of all three major in situ thermal remediation technologies,” explains Dan Jacobs, Executive Vice President. “Because our team has proven success with individual and combined technology applications, we are able to offer unbiased thermal technology evaluation. When you consider the full suite of services under the Cascade brand, consultants now have unprecedented access to field application support for site characterization and environmental remediation technologies at every stage of the project lifecycle- from concept to completion.”

Cascade Thermal will continue to service sites from small chlorinated solvent dry-cleaners to large multi-year industrial pesticide remediation efforts. “We look forward to collaborating with our consulting clients to provide innovation solutions,” says Michael Dodson, Marketing and Sales Strategist. “Choosing the best-suited technology for each treatment zone and stage in the project can lower the overall project cost and achieve the clean-up objectives faster. Combining technologies such as thermal, chemical injection, and bio remediation has proven successful on complex sites. Cascade Thermal will be the go-to place when it comes to assisting with technology selection, design and operational support for thermal remediation projects,” says Mr. Dodson.

