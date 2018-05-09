Arecont Vision Releases ConteraVMS, ConteraWS Web Services, & ConteraCMR Cloud Managed Recorders
Arecont Vision announces availability of Contera video surveillance software, web services, & cloud-managed video recorders for customer ordering
“Those visiting our ISC West booth in Las Vegas were quite excited about the Contera Total Video Surveillance Solution when it was unveiled and demonstrated at the 2018 event in April,” said Brad Donaldson, Vice President of Product Development for Arecont Vision. “Our initial pre-release customers have validated the Contera solution, and we are now announcing availability to the security and surveillance industry.”
The Contera Total Video Surveillance Solution is composed of megapixel cameras (Arecont Vision Mega™ and ConteraIIP® single- and multi-sensor families), advanced video management system software (ConteraVMS®), a range of video recorders and NVRs (ConteraCMR®), and powerful cloud-based web services (ConteraWS®). ConteraVMS, ConteraWS, and ConteraCMR are now available. ConteraMobile® is also available from the Apple and Google app stores. The final component of the solution, Contera megapixel cameras, will become widely available in coming weeks.
The ConteraVMS offers Standard (16 cameras), Premium (64 cameras), and Professional (128 cameras) license choices with a range of advanced features. Arecont Vision systems integrators can download a Contera 30 Day Free Trial License. End users can obtain a trial license through their systems integrator.
ConteraWS (web services) enables recording to occur locally for reliability and optimized frame rates, while leveraging remote management and uploading clips of interest securely in the cloud. This eliminates the need for local administration and allows secure access and administration from anywhere.
The ConteraCMR series offers four customizable cloud management recorder platform choices. They are the ConteraCMR NVR appliance (2U form factor, 8 or 16 PoE ports, up to 20TB storage), Compact Desktop NVR Server (maximum of 32 channels and 24TB storage with optional RAID 5), Compact NVR server (2U form factor, maximum of 64 channels and 24TB storage with optional RAID 5), and the High Performance NVR Server (extended 2U form factor, maximum of 128 channels and 80TB storage with optional RAID 5).
All Arecont Vision products include a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.
To learn more about the Contera Total Video Surveillance Solution, please visit Arecont Vision online at https://www.arecontvision.com/landing-pages/contera-ws/overview.php. You may also contract your local Arecont Vision sales team (https://www.arecontvision.com/where-to-buy.php), or speak with our headquarters team at +1.818.937.0700 (select option 3), or via email at avsales@arecontvision.com
