US Attorney & FBI requested to investigate former AG Schneiderman

Enough is Enough - Former disgraced NY Attorney General Schneiderman must be prosecuted

Assaulting women & covering-up assaults of thousands of women and children with disabilities are serious crimes

What has been exposed publicly by the New Yorker and the victims is only the tip of the iceberg.” — Michael Carey - Civil Rights & Disability Rights Advocate

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Both the US Attorney and the FBI have been requested to investigate former disgraced New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. What has been exposed publicly by the New Yorker and the victims is only the tip of the iceberg.

https://www-newyorker-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/four-women-accuse-new-yorks-attorney-general-of-physical-abuse/amp?amp_js_v=a1&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQGCAEYASgB#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newyorker.com%2Fnews%2Fnews-desk%2Ffour-women-accuse-new-yorks-attorney-general-of-physical-abuse

As a well known Civil Rights and Disability Rights Advocate in New York State I have done everything possible to stop the cover-ups of literally thousands of physical and sexual assaults of women and children with disabilities, but Schneiderman looked the other way and protected the abusers. Public reports allege that Eric Schneiderman is an abuser himself.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/07/nyregion/new-york-attorney-general-eric-schneiderman-abuse.html

The Jonathan Carey Foundation has shined a light on former disgraced AG Schneiderman who now must be held accountable.

http://www.einpresswire.com/article/358168689/ny-attorney-general-eric-schneiderman-ignoring-civil-rights-of-the-disabled

http://www.fox8live.com/story/38138731/attorney-general-schneiderman-involved-in-covering-up-thousands-of-assaults



The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers